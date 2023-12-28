New York sees largest population decline of 50 states in 2023: census

New York lost more residents – and at the largest rate – in 2023 than any other state, despite an overall rise in the U.S. population, according to U.S. Census data.

The bureau released a map showing the percentage change in state populations between July 2022 and July 2023 – New York stands out as the only state colored a deep orange, a label for a percentage change of -0.5 or more.

In fact, along with the 0.5% rate of population decline, the Empire State also recorded the largest decline in pure numbers, with a drop of almost 102,000 residents.

The almost 74,000 international arrivals and the state's natural increase of more than 41,000 residents couldn't offset the almost 217,000 New Yorkers who departed the state from mid-2022 to mid-2023.

Still, the 0.5% drop marks a much smaller decline than last year's 180,000-person loss. The state remains the fourth largest in the U.S., with 19.57 million residents, behind California, Texas and Florida.

For comparison, New York's population was more than 20.2 million in 2020,

The census determines how many U.S. congressional seats each state gets. If trends continue through the 2030 count, New York could lose three U.S. House seats.

New York was only one of eight states to see its population decline over this period, joined by California (-75,423), Hawaii (-4,261), Illinois (-32,826), Louisiana (-14,274), New York (-101,984), Oregon (-6,021), Pennsylvania (-10,408) and West Virginia (-3,964).

The vast majority of growth, 87%, came from the South, a region the Census Bureau defines as stretching from Texas to Maryland and Delaware. Texas saw the biggest change – adding more than 473,000 – and Florida saw the second-largest bump, with 365,000 people.

The Northeast was the only Census-designated region in the U.S. to see a decline this year. Still, New Jersey saw slight growth, around +30,000, despite seeing population losses in 2022.

New York City's population shrank by 5% post-pandemic

New York City's population has shrunk by 5% between April 202 and July 2022, according to a report released by the state.

Manhattan New York skyline in evening light in Rush Our on landing approach on October 23, 2023 in New York, United States. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Koehler/Photothek via Getty Images)



That population loss, driven by the pandemic, effectively wiped out nearly three-quarters of the population gains made during the prior decade.

Many of those who fled the city either moved to other parts of New York or New Jersey, with many people citing the persistently high cost of living as a reason for exiting the city.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.