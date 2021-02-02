Massive winter storm makes way out of NYC region

The New York City region began digging out Tuesday from under piles of snow that shut down public transport, canceled flights and closed coronavirus vaccination sites.

The National Weather Service said while there was measurable snowfall for two consecutive days, the latest storm didn't shatter records. The most consecutive days with measured snowfall is five for New York City.

More than 16 inches of snow dropped on Central Park and could be the second largest February snow fall in NYC history only behind 24.1 inches in 2006. In New Jersey, as much as 30 inches was reported in northern parts of the state.

In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont said the storm forced the postponement of about 10,000 shots and delayed the state’s weekly resupply of vaccine, now expected Tuesday. He urged providers that called off vaccination appointments to extend their hours if needed to reschedule the shots by the end of the week.

A state of emergency imposed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy remained in effect Tuesday and the state's six mega sites for COVID-19 vaccines were still closed as plow operators faced snow showers and blowing snow. The New Jersey State Police reported as of 7 p.m. Monday, troopers had responded to 661 crashes and come to the aid of 1,050 motorists since 6 p.m. Sunday.

There was also concern about coastal flooding in New Jersey due to the storm. In a video posted on Facebook by Union Beach Police, Keyport Police Chief Shannon Torres and Capt. Michael Ferm were shown rescuing a man who was showing signs of hypothermia in his car from floodwaters.

Snowfall rates reached 2-4 inches an hour and near blizzard conditions were reported across the region.

Most mass transit was restored Tuesday morning but residual delays were anticipated.

A local State of Emergency in NYC was lifted at 6 a.m. Tuesday

Classes at NYC public schools were fully remote.

Vaccine appointments across two dozen locations in New York City were also canceled. Mayor BIll de De Blasio said New Yorkers with appointments could reschedule them for a later date and people would still be guaranteed a spot even if their appointment was canceled. A call on Tuesday's vaccinations, however, has yet to be made.

All of Long Island was under a Coastal Flood Warning due to the storm. Additional minor to moderate flooding was likely during high tides on Tuesday.

