Coronavirus vaccinations on hold in New York City

Vaccine appointments across two dozen city-run locations in New York City have been canceled due to the major winter storm.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a local State of Emergency Sunday evening, meaning all non-emergency travel in the city was restricted as of 6 a.m. on Monday.

He said it didn't make sense for people to be out in the storm to try to get a vaccine shot.

De Blasio reassured New Yorkers that the vaccine appointments would be rescheduled for a later date and people will still be guaranteed a spot even if their appointment was canceled.

A call on Tuesday's vaccinations has yet to be made.

Vaccines at state sites in the New York City region were also canceled. They included the Stony Brook, Jones Beach, Aqueduct, Javits Center, and Westchester Center.



State officials said that those with appointments will get emails/text messages with new times and days to reschedule for this week.

