List of NYC mayoral candidates: Polls, scandals, how to vote

​The 2025 New York City mayoral race is intensifying as incumbent Mayor Eric Adams announced his bid for reelection as an independent candidate in a Thursday morning post on X.

The decision allows him to skip the Democratic primary on June 24, where he would have gone up against challengers like former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Assembly member Zohran Mamdani.

Here's everything to know about the 2025 Mayoral Election.

New York City will use ranked-choice voting in primary and special elections for mayoral races.

2025 Mayoral polls

As of March 26, polls show former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo leading with 30%, followed by New York State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani in second with 10%.

Incumbent New York City Mayor Eric Adams is in third with 8%, while Sen. Jessica Ramos and city Comptroller Brad Lander are tied at 6% each.

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and state Sen. Zellnor Myrie each have 4%, according to The Hill.

Why you should care:

In ranked choice voting, you can rank up to 5 candidates.

First Round: If a candidate gets over 50%, they win.

No Majority? The lowest-ranked candidate is eliminated, and their votes go to voters' next choices.

Repeat: This continues until two candidates remain, and the one with the most votes wins.

Results are final only after all ballots (including absentees) are counted. For the June 27 Primary, ranked-choice voting will be used for City Council races.

Here’s a quick look at the key candidates vying for mayor and what they stand for.

What they're saying:

Eric Adams, Incumbent

Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, 64, announced that he is running as an independent, forgoing the Democratic primary for mayor.

The decision comes after a federal judge dismissed the corruption indictment against Adams, ending the first criminal case against a sitting city mayor in modern history.

Adams explained that the case "dragged on too long" with "false accusations" hanging over him, and he believes the city is better served by independent leadership, not influenced by extremists on either side.

Now he plans to appeal directly to all New Yorkers as an independent candidate in the general election.

Jim Walden

Attorney Jim Walden of the law firm Walden, Macht & Haran, speaks with tenant activists at a rally in City Hall Plaza in Manhattan, New York, announcing he and his firm are filing a lawsuit against the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) Expand

Jim Walden, 59, a longtime NYC lawyer, is running as an independent in the 2025 mayoral race.

He is known for handling high-profile cases, including serving as special counsel to a task force created by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to investigate the state’s tax incentive programs.

He's also advocated for NYCHA families exposed to toxic lead.

Walden has been openly critical of Mayor Adams' "City of Yes" plan, claiming it has serious flaws and doesn’t address the housing crisis effectively.

His campaign focuses on housing solutions and anti-corruption, with a promise to build over 50,000 new housing units every year.

Andrew Cuomo

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, 67, seems to be focusing his 2025 mayoral campaign on what he describes as a city in crisis.

In his 2025 mayoral campaign ad, Cuomo positioned himself as a leader ready to address what he calls "a city in crisis."

Cuomo argues that the city feels unsafe and out of control because of poor leadership, and he believes his experience makes him the right person to fix these problems and bring the city back on track.

Despite stepping down as governor in 2021 amid scandal, Cuomo is seeking a political comeback, positioning himself as a solution to the city’s most pressing issues.

Adrienne Adams

Adrienne Adams, 64, jumped in as a contender to enter the race, directly after former Cuomo.

Adams, who was first elected to the City Council in a 2017 special election, is nearing the end of her term due to term limits. If elected, she would make history as the first woman, the first Black woman, and the first City Council speaker to become mayor of New York City.

If she officially enters the race, Adams will likely face significant obstacles, including limited campaign resources and a recent poll showing her with only 2% support among likely Democratic voters. Despite these challenges, she says her experience sets her apart and has reportedly been urged to run by key stakeholders, including unions such as District Council 37 and 32BJ.

Brad Lander

Brad Lander, 55, is the current NYC comptroller and a progressive who advocates for police reform, affordable housing, and better management of the migrant crisis.

He has criticized Adams' handling of migrant services and aims to improve workforce development for migrants.

Lander has faced criticism for speeding violations despite pushing for stricter traffic laws.

Jessica Ramos

State Sen. Jessica Ramos, 39, announced that she would be running for NYC mayor amid calls for Eric Adams to resign.

Ramos focuses on affordable housing, tackling human trafficking, and improving city services.

As the only woman in the race, Ramos connects deeply with immigrant communities and emphasizes the importance of basic services like garbage collection and school funding.

She is also a strong advocate for closing the immigrant trust gap and providing better support for migrant workers.

Whitney Tilson

Whitney Tilson speaks during a Bloomberg TV interview at the Robin Hood Investor's Conference in New York, U.S., on Monday, Nov. 16, 2015. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images Expand

Whitney Tilson, 58, is an investor and lifelong Democrat who has emphasized the need for a city that is safe, affordable, and prosperous, criticizing career politicians for failing to address key issues.

Tilson, who is not a career politician, pledges to restore common sense to City Hall and fight for real change in leadership.

He believes that with working families leaving the city, New York cannot afford more of the same leadership.

Zellnor Myrie

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 19: State Senator Zellnor Myrie speaks during a press conference on Universal Child Care at Columbus Park Playground on November 19, 2024 in New York City. New Yorkers United for Child Care (NYUC) were joined by elected Expand

Zellnor Myrie, 38, is a Brooklyn native focused on affordable housing and electoral reform.

Myrie is known for legislative victories on tenant protections and voting rights.

As Chair of the Elections Committee, Myrie has worked on improving election processes and policies.

Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani , 33, is a self-declared socialist with a focus on rent freezes, free bus rides, and no-cost childcare. He advocates for housing affordability and aims to redirect funds to public institutions like CUNY.

Mamdani reportedly reached the maximum funding limit of $8 million for the June primary, making him the first candidate to do so.

Mamdani is known for his activism, including leading a hunger strike alongside taxi drivers.

Scott Stringer

Scott Stringer, 64, former NYC comptroller, is focused on transparency and good governance.

Stringer was the first mayoral candidate to qualify for public matching funds.

He gained attention last mayoral cycle in the race despite sexual misconduct allegations from a former intern, which he denies.

Stringer is tied for third in the most recent poll with 8 percent alongside state Sen. Jessica Ramos, State Sen. Zellnor Myrie.

Michael Blake

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 01: Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee Michael Blake attends Swing Left's "The Last Weekend" Election Rally at Cooper Union on November 1, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Expand

Michael Blake, 42, a former Bronx assemblyman and vice chair of the DNC, is known for his focus on economic equity and social justice.

He previously ran for New York's 15th congressional district, where he lost to Ritchie Torres.

Blake, a former White House aide to President Obama, also served as campaign manager for Reshma Saujani's 2013 run for New York City Public Advocate.

He has focused his run committed to issues like fair wages, universal childcare, and housing equality through his work with the Atlas Strategy Group, which focuses on policy issues for communities of color.

Curtis Sliwa

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 07: Republican nominee for the 2021 New York City mayoral election Curtis Sliwa attends the "Hometown Heroes" Ticker Tape Parade on July 07, 2021 in New York, New York. Healthcare Workers, first responders and essential work Expand

Curtis Sliwa, 67, is a longtime New York City activist and founder of the Guardian Angels, a 1970s nonprofit known for its crime-fighting efforts and signature red berets.

Sliwa says he's running for mayor to "finally end the disastrous reign of de Blasio-Cuomo," with public safety and police funding at the core of his campaign.

He proposes adding 4,500 uniformed officers and 500 undercover officers to patrol the subways and pledges to restore all NYPD budget cuts, according to The City.

Sliwa is a Republican who does not support President Donald Trump, and has noted that he's never voted for him.

Feb. 14: Last day to change political party enrollment for the primary.

June 9: Last day to change your address before the June primary.

June 14: Last day to change your address before the general election.

New York City will use ranked-choice voting in Primary and Special Elections for Mayor, Public Advocate, Comptroller, Borough President, and City Council. This change was approved by voters in 2019.