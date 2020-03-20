Latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic for March 20, 2020

LIVE BLOG - FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

8:30 AM: Some city folk have been fleeing to their second homes in resort areas to ride out the coronavirus outbreak near the beach or the ski slopes. But neighbors in many of those places are yanking the welcome mat -- fearing infection and the overwhelming of already stretched resources in sleepy shore and mountain communities.

7:10 AM: The latest numbers in the coronavirus outbreak in the NY, NJ and CT area: 6,543 confirmed cases and 50 deaths. In New York, there are 5,642 cases including 3,954 in New York City. In New Jersey, there are 742 cases and in Connecticut,there are 159.

6:55 AM: Iran's leaders on Friday announced 149 more fatalities from the new coronavirus, bringing its death toll to 1,433 amid nearly 20,000 confirmed cases. Iran is battling the worst outbreak in the Middle East, and has been widely criticized for its slow response.

6:21 AM: The U.S. warned Americans to avoid all international travel and told citizens abroad to return now or face an "indefinite" absence, and California's governor asked all 40 million residents to stay home, to try to slow a pandemic toll that on Friday surpassed 10,000 people worldwide.

