Gov. Cuomo staffer tests positive for coronavirus

A staff member in New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to a statement from Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to the Governor: "A member of our press office felt ill mid-day Thursday and immediately isolated themselves. This staffer was tested for COVID-19 this morning and that test has come back positive. While none of the other members of the press office are demonstrating COVID-19 symptoms, those who worked in and around the staffer's workstation have been placed in precautionary quarantine." ​

The total number of coronavirus cases in New York grew to 7,102 on Friday, as Gov. Cuomo laid out new strict statewide rules, including advising seniors over the age of 80, immune-comprimosed people and those with underlying illnesses to remain indoors and wear a mask when in the company of others.

The governor also banned all non-essential gatherings of individuals in New York State of any size and for any reason. Those who do not follow the rules will be penalized.