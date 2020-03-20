Cuomo orders barber shops, nail, hair salons and personal care services to close

article

All barber shops, nail and hair salons and personal care services were ordered closed in New York by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday.

In a news released issued with the governors of New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, Cuomo announced that the move was intended to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

These services cannot be provided while maintaining social distance, according to the release.

The closures take effect at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

State leaders had already announced limits on social and recreational gatherings to 50 people along with the closures of restaurants and bars to take-out and delivery services only. Movie theaters, gyms and casinos were also closed.

All four states announced the closure a day earlier of indoor retail shopping malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys.

"We know how the novel coronavirus spreads, and we are making data-driven decisions as the situation evolves to continue to reduce density and slow the spread of the virus," Governor Cuomo said. "We remain in constant communication with our neighboring states to ensure we are establishing a set of uniform rules and regulations for the entire region. These temporary closures are not going to be easy, but they are necessary to protecting the health and safety of New Yorkers and all Americans."