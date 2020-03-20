NJ's first drive-thru coronavirus testing site temporarily closes due to demand

New Jersey had to temporarily close its first drive-thru coronavirus testing site by noon on Friday due to demand.

The testing site, set up at Bergen County Community College tested over 600 residents according to Governor Phil Murphy, but had to shut down for the day as it was already at full capacity.

Hundreds of cars lined up at the site when it opened Wednesday.

Murphy is urging residents not to flood the testing site, reminding people that not everyone is eligible to use it. Individuals must be a current New Jersey resident, will have to show identification and must show some symptoms and/or and order from a doctor.

A second site will open on Monday at 8 a.m. at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel.

“Lab capacity is no longer an issue in New Jersey as it is nationwide,” Murphy said. “Our focus can now move to increasing specimen collection statewide, this greatly moves us forward.”

Murphy is expected to put more social distancing protocols in place on Saturday, shutting down more non-essential businesses.

Meanwhile, Murphy is asking the federal government for assistance, saying New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania will need at least $100B to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Finally, two new deaths have been reported in the state, bringing the total to 11. The victims are reportedly a man in his 30s and a man in 50s.