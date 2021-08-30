Ida could bring heavy rains, flooding to New Jersey

article

After hitting the United States as a Category 4 Hurricane, Ida is pushing north and threatens to bring heavy rain and possible flooding to the New York City region.

A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for most of New Jersey for Wednesday morning through Thursday night due to heavy rain associated with the remnants of Ida.

The National Weather Service warns that moderate to major flooding is possible along some main stem rivers. Roads and structures near these rivers could also be flooded. The timing of the storm is starting Wednesday afternoon and possibly lasting into the weekend.

A severe threat of severe thunderstorms is possible, mainly over southern New Jersey. Wind gusts could bring down trees due to the saturated ground leading to localized power outages. The best bet for that happening is Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.

The risk for flash flooding across most of New Jersey was classified as moderate through Thursday.

How much rain are we getting from Ida?

Rainfall amounts are expected to be worst in Northern New Jersey with 4-6 inches of rain in areas stretching from the Pennsylvania line to the eastern part of the state. Forecasters warn that some areas could see more than 6 inches of rain. Areas to the south are expected to get about 3-4 inches from the storm.

The forecast is not welcome to some areas of New Jersey that had to deal with flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Henri less than 2 weeks ago.

According to the National Weather Service, as much as 4-8 inches of rain fell across much of the center of the state, with small pockets receiving 7-10 inches.

Middlesex County was especially hard hit. The small town of Jamesburg had nearly 10 inches of rain, causing widespread flooding and rescue crews using boats to evacuate people.

The storm was expected to spare New York City the worst of the storm with rainfall estimates below 3 inches.

