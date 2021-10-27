How much rain did NY, NJ, CT get from nor'easter?

The rain tapered off Wednesday from a nor'easter that brought strong winds and caused flooding in many parts of the region a day earlier.

The storm set some records in terms of rainfall for Islip, New York at 4.47 inches, JFK airport in Queens, at 3.24 inches, and Bridgeport, Connecticut at 2.87 inches.

Record rainfall totals for Oct. 26, 2021.

Here were rainfall totals for the New York City egion:

In New York, Saint James received 5.35 inches, Spring Valley 5.06 inches, Mt. Kisco 4.92 inches, Fordham 4.73 inches, Brooklyn 4.33 inches, and Central Park 3.30 inches. Another .10 of an inch of rain would have tied the record for the park on Oct. 26.

Rain totals from Nor'Easter.

In New Jersey, Wayne received 5.50 inches, Park Ridge 5.24 inches, North Caldwell 5.10 inches, Rockaway 4.28 inches, Hazlet 4.55 inches and Old Bridge 4.26 inches.

In Connecticut, Danbury received 4.40 inches, Stamford 4.25 inches, Greenwich 4.13 inches, Shelton 4.01 inches, Ridgefield 3.85 inches and Westport 3.28 inches.

A coastal flood advisory was in effect Wednesday for New Jersey and New York along with a high wind warning for eastern Long Island.

Flood warnings were also issued for portions of New Jersey. More rain was forecasted for later in the week.

CT nor'easter rainfall totals

NJ nor'easter rainfall totals