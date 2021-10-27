Expand / Collapse search

How much rain did NY, NJ, CT get from nor'easter?

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 9:30AM
Severe Weather
Rain fall totals

Lots of rain fell during Tuesday's Nor'Easter. Wayne, New Jersey received 5.5 inches of rainfall while New York City nearly tied the record for rainfall on that date.

NEW YORK - The rain tapered off Wednesday from a nor'easter that brought strong winds and caused flooding in many parts of the region a day earlier.

The storm set some records in terms of rainfall for Islip, New York at 4.47 inches, JFK airport in Queens, at 3.24 inches, and Bridgeport, Connecticut at 2.87 inches.

Record rainfall totals for Oct. 26, 2021.

Here were rainfall totals for the New York City egion:

In New York, Saint James received 5.35 inches, Spring Valley 5.06 inches, Mt. Kisco 4.92 inches, Fordham 4.73 inches, Brooklyn 4.33 inches, and Central Park 3.30 inches. Another .10 of an inch of rain would have tied the record for the park on Oct. 26.

Rain totals from Nor'Easter.

In New Jersey, Wayne received 5.50 inches, Park Ridge 5.24 inches, North Caldwell 5.10 inches, Rockaway 4.28 inches, Hazlet 4.55 inches and Old Bridge 4.26 inches.

In Connecticut, Danbury received 4.40 inches, Stamford 4.25 inches, Greenwich 4.13 inches, Shelton 4.01 inches, Ridgefield 3.85 inches and Westport 3.28 inches.

A coastal flood advisory was in effect Wednesday for New Jersey and New York along with a high wind warning for eastern Long Island.

Flood warnings were also issued for portions of New Jersey. More rain was forecasted for later in the week. 

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Audrey Puente says the rain will taper off but the winds will continue to be blustery. Eastern Suffolk County is under a high wind warning. Today's high is 59 degrees.

