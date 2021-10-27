New Jersey nor'easter rainfall totals
NEW JERSEY - Some areas of New Jersey reported more than 5" of rain from the nor'easter or NJ noreaster that hit on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The storm brought heavy rain and strong winds across New Jersey and caused some localized flooding. The last of the rain fell early Wednesday morning before the storm continued to move north and is headed to Canada.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm but there was no widespread damage or power outages from the storm.
Residents who were hard hit by the aftermath of Hurricane Ida less than two months ago had worried about the effects of the early-season nor'easter.
No deaths were immediately reported in New Jersey from the storm.
Here are some of the highest rainfall totals from across New Jersey as reported by the National Weather Service. Some of these are preliminary and are expected to become higher with final totals.- FOX 5 Weather has the latest New Jersey forecast information.
Bergen County
Park Ridge 5.24"
Westwood 4.97"
Emerson 4.30"
Hasbrouck Heights 4.18"
Cresskill 4.10"
New Milford 4.05"
North Arlington 3.77"
Oakland 3.70"
Mahwah 3.49"
Ridgewood 3.45"
Fair Lawn 3.37"
Teterboro Airport 3.23"
Lodi 2.84"
Tenafly 2.30"
Hackensack 2.26"
Essex County
North Caldwell 5.10"
Caldwell 4.16"
West Caldwell Twp. 3.80"
Bloomfield 3.57"
Montclair 3.40"
Livingston 3.34"
West Orange 3.19"
Maplewood 2.92"
Millburn 2.76"
Hudson County
Kearny 4.35"
Harrison 4.08"
Secaucus 3.96"
North Arlington 3.87"
Jersey City 3.03"
Bayonne 2.63"
Hoboken 2.18"
Hunterdon County
Flemington 3.87"
Cloverhill 3.72"
Flemington 3.61"
Readington Twp 3.31"
High Bridge 3.00"
Flemington 2.67"
Mercer County
Hamilton 3.55"
Ewing 3.50"
East Windsor Twp. 3.47"
Princeton 3.35"
Middlesex County
Old Bridge 4.26"
New Brunswick 4.22"
Woodbridge 4.06"
Plainsboro Tps. 3.80"
South Plainfield 3.52"
Helmetta 3.52"
Edison 3.05"
Metuchen 3.00"
Jamesburg 2.56"
Monmouth County
Hazlet 4.55"
Matawan 4.52"
Marlboro 4.52"
Farmingdale 4.39"
Union Beach 4.15"
Freehold 3.68"
Howell 3.22"
Hazlet 3.21"
Morris County
Rockaway 4.83"
Butler 4.62"
Whippany 4.23"
Randolph 3.54"
Long Valley 3.46"
Lincoln Park 3.06"
Morris Plains 2.91"
Chatham 2.85"
BoontonTwp. 2.85"
Pompton Plains 2.65"
East Hanover 2.41"
Ocean County
West Creek 5.42"
Jackson Twp. 3.41"
Brick 3.30"
Lakehurst 2.81"
Toms River 1.80"
Surf City 1.40"
Passaic County
Bloomingdale 4.82"
E. Ringwood 4.44"
West Milford 4.43"
Wayne 4.21"
Pompton Lakes 4.01"
West Paterson 4.00"
Little Falls 3.92"
Hawthorne 3.28"
Clifton 3.28"
Passaic 1.61"
Somerset County
Warren Twp. 4.90"
Bedminster Twp. 4.11"
Bound Brook 3.71"
Bridgewater 3.53"
Watchung- 3.38"
Somerset 2.86"
Branchburg 2.16"
Sussex County
Wantage Twp 3.57"
Sparta Twp. 3.25"
Vernon Twp. 2.96"
Montague 2.80"
Sussex 2.14"
Union County
New Providence 3.95"
Mountainside 3.85"
Westfield 3.35"
Springfield 3.28"
Newark Airport 3.09"
Clark 2.96"
Warren County
Hackettstown 5.00"
Oxford Twp. 3.04"
Washington Twp. 2.93"
Phillipsburg 1.99"
