New Jersey nor'easter rainfall totals

Some areas of New Jersey reported more than 5" of rain from the nor'easter or NJ noreaster that hit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The storm brought heavy rain and strong winds across New Jersey and caused some localized flooding. The last of the rain fell early Wednesday morning before the storm continued to move north and is headed to Canada.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm but there was no widespread damage or power outages from the storm.

Residents who were hard hit by the aftermath of Hurricane Ida less than two months ago had worried about the effects of the early-season nor'easter.

No deaths were immediately reported in New Jersey from the storm.

Here are some of the highest rainfall totals from across New Jersey as reported by the National Weather Service. Some of these are preliminary and are expected to become higher with final totals.- FOX 5 Weather has the latest New Jersey forecast information.

Bergen County

Park Ridge 5.24"

Westwood 4.97"

Emerson 4.30"

Hasbrouck Heights 4.18"

Cresskill 4.10"

New Milford 4.05"

North Arlington 3.77"

Oakland 3.70"

Mahwah 3.49"

Ridgewood 3.45"

Fair Lawn 3.37"

Teterboro Airport 3.23"

Lodi 2.84"

Tenafly 2.30"

Hackensack 2.26"

Essex County

North Caldwell 5.10"

Caldwell 4.16"

West Caldwell Twp. 3.80"

Bloomfield 3.57"

Montclair 3.40"

Livingston 3.34"

West Orange 3.19"

Maplewood 2.92"

Millburn 2.76"

Hudson County

Kearny 4.35"

Harrison 4.08"

Secaucus 3.96"

North Arlington 3.87"

Jersey City 3.03"

Bayonne 2.63"

Hoboken 2.18"

Hunterdon County

Flemington 3.87"

Cloverhill 3.72"

Flemington 3.61"

Readington Twp 3.31"

High Bridge 3.00"

Flemington 2.67"

Mercer County

Hamilton 3.55"

Ewing 3.50"

East Windsor Twp. 3.47"

Princeton 3.35"

Middlesex County

Old Bridge 4.26"

New Brunswick 4.22"

Woodbridge 4.06"

Plainsboro Tps. 3.80"

South Plainfield 3.52"

Helmetta 3.52"

Edison 3.05"

Metuchen 3.00"

Jamesburg 2.56"

Monmouth County

Hazlet 4.55"

Matawan 4.52"

Marlboro 4.52"

Farmingdale 4.39"

Union Beach 4.15"

Freehold 3.68"

Howell 3.22"

Hazlet 3.21"

Morris County

Rockaway 4.83"

Butler 4.62"

Whippany 4.23"

Randolph 3.54"

Long Valley 3.46"

Lincoln Park 3.06"

Morris Plains 2.91"

Chatham 2.85"

BoontonTwp. 2.85"

Pompton Plains 2.65"

East Hanover 2.41"

Ocean County

West Creek 5.42"

Jackson Twp. 3.41"

Brick 3.30"

Lakehurst 2.81"

Toms River 1.80"

Surf City 1.40"

Passaic County

Bloomingdale 4.82"

E. Ringwood 4.44"

West Milford 4.43"

Wayne 4.21"

Pompton Lakes 4.01"

West Paterson 4.00"

Little Falls 3.92"

Hawthorne 3.28"

Clifton 3.28"

Passaic 1.61"

Somerset County

Warren Twp. 4.90"

Bedminster Twp. 4.11"

Bound Brook 3.71"

Bridgewater 3.53"

Watchung- 3.38"

Somerset 2.86"

Branchburg 2.16"

Sussex County

Wantage Twp 3.57"

Sparta Twp. 3.25"

Vernon Twp. 2.96"

Montague 2.80"

Sussex 2.14"

Union County

New Providence 3.95"

Mountainside 3.85"

Westfield 3.35"

Springfield 3.28"

Newark Airport 3.09"

Clark 2.96"

Warren County

Hackettstown 5.00"

Oxford Twp. 3.04"

Washington Twp. 2.93"

Phillipsburg 1.99"