Connecticut nor'easter rain totals

Some areas of Connecticut reported more than 4" of rain from the nor'easter or CT noreaster that hit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The storm brought heavy rain and strong winds across Connecticut and caused some localized flooding and power outages. The last of the rain fell early Wednesday morning before the storm continued to move north and is headed to Canada.

No deaths were immediately reported in Connecticut from the storm.

Here are some of the highest rainfall totals from across Connecticut as reported by the National Weather Service. Some of these are preliminary and are expected to become higher with final totals. FOX 5 Weather has the latest Connecticut forecast information.

Fairfield County

Danbury 4.40"

Armonk 4.29"

Stamford 4.25"

Greenwich 4.13"

Shelton 4.08"

Ridgefield 3.85"

New Canaan 3.33"

Westport 3.28"

Fairfield 2.54"

Stratford 2.29"

Middlesex County

Saybrook Manor 3.17"

Clinton 2.70"

Westbrook 2.67"

New Haven County

Bethany 4.26"

Waterbury Airport 3.41"

Milford 3.38"

New Haven 3.30"

Hamden 3.04"

New London County

New London 3.36"

Groton 3.25"

Lyme 2.04"

Pawcatuck 1.33"