Weather system predicted to cause delays ahead of busy week for holiday travel

Air Travel Sunday ahead of Thanksgiving at Newark Liberty International Airport was flowing well with passengers pleased so far.

"The travel has actually been good." — Traveler

But officials are prepping for a major change in climate within the next few days.

Governor Hochul warned travelers of a Lake Effect Snowstorm in Upstate New York later this week, directing all state agencies from Homeland Security, DOT, to Thruway Authority to be prepared.

AAA projects 55.4 million travelers heading 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday, starting Wednesday through Sunday.

That volume prediction is up 2.3% from last year, marking the third-highest Thanksgiving travel week since AAA began tracking in 2000.

"If you have to travel, then you better just get to the airport hours and hours early and be prepared for any type of contingency." — Traveler

Travel experts are already predicting delays later this week with heavy rains and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour with a storm system expected to hit the Tri-state area around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

With New York City number 6 on the top destinations list this year, it’s the formula for the perfect storm of delays.

The Tri-state travelers we spoke to share that they’re glad for early landings ahead of what could be a chaotic couple of days coming up.

"I guess just stay patient. I mean it’s going to get hectic with Thanksgiving up. Just stay patient.. People at the airport are working to accompany all of these people traveling on the roads. Just keep your eyes open," a traveler warned.

Experts recommend passengers arrive two hours ahead of domestic flights and three hours ahead of international flights while keeping a close eye on airlines' websites for potential delays.