Hochul says statewide mask mandate for schools is likely

With less than a week before she becomes governor, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul wrapped up her swing through New York City laying out her back-to-school vision, with an eye towards protecting unvaccinated children from the COVID-19 delta variant .

"I believe that we'll need mask mandates for children to go back to schools," she said. "And that will have to be universal, it'll be statewide."

Still, Hochul said she imagined any statewide mask mandate she may issue after taking office will be lifted on a local basis, depending on a particular area or school district's infection rate.

The lieutenant governor made her remarks at P.S. 143 in Corona, Queens , after touring the school with local lawmakers while administrators showed off the new building's ventilation system to ensure elementary schoolers can safely return to the classroom next month.

On Tuesday, Hochul met with Mayor Bill de Blasio , who favorably compared their talk with his more contentious relationship with Gov. Andrew Cuomo .

"We spent an hour or more and it was just a good healthy sane — emphasize the word sane — conversation, which I truly appreciated," de Blasio said during his Wednesday press briefing.

Hochul later drew laughs when asked about the mayor's comment.

"I'm just really honored that the mayor called me sane," she said. "That's good."

Hochul also addressed her fast-tracked transition to governor, telling reporters she will seek a 45-day period to fully staff her administration.

"I need the time to continue interviews, listening to people, getting peoples' opinions, and putting together the dream team to run the state of New York into the future," she said.

Hochul said she will announce her first batch of appointees next Tuesday when she is set to make history as the state's first female governor.

