Gyms, dance studios, recreational business in New Jersey reopen

Gyms, fitness centers, dance studios, martial arts centers, bowling alleys, and other recreational businesses across New Jersey now have the green light to reopen at 25% capacity for indoor spaces.

Last week, Gov. Phil Murphy said all health club locations would be required to follow several safety protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Here are the highlights of those parameters:

All gym-goers and staff must undergo temperature checks and wear masks with some exceptions.

Fitness, yoga, and pilates classes must limit one person per 200 square feet.

Gym equipment must be spaced to allow members to stay at least six feet apart.

Facilities must maintain attendance logs in case contact tracers need them due to a positive COVID-19 case.

Owners and operators of gyms and fitness centers large and small have been anxiously waiting for the governor to lift the pandemic closures. Several gym owners defied Murphy's executive orders and were arrested.

You can see the detailed guidance about health clubs here.

The green light also applies to several types of recreational businesses, including arcades, archery ranges, arts and crafts studios, batting cages, bowling alleys, dance studios, mini-golf, golf courses and driving ranges, gymnastics, martial arts studios, music lessons, shooting ranges, tennis clubs, theater programs, and more.

You can see the detailed guidance about recreational businesses here. Some of the businesses, such as arcades and martial arts studios, must follow certain additional protocols. For example, martial arts studios cannot hold sparring or other contact drills and activities.

Playgrounds, amusement parks, and water parks are also open with a number of safety protocols required.