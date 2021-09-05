Gov. Hochul signs request for Major Disaster Declaration following Ida devastation

article

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a request for a Major Disaster to be declared in New York after the devastation wrought by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

If approved by President Joe Biden, the declaration would make federal relief funding available to local governments and New Yorkers affected by the storm.

Hochul said that as much as $50M in damage had been done to public property and infrastructure, while 1,200 homes in New York had seen serious impacts from the storm.

Assistance from a Major Disaster Declaration can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

According to Gov. Hochul, all displaced New Yorkers will be eligible for relief, regardless of insurance status.

Ida's floodwaters killed at least 11 people in New York. Most of the victims were drowned in basement apartments in New York City.

Biden will travel to New Jersey and New York City on Tuesday to survey damage caused by the storm.

