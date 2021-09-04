Ida Recovery Service Centers open across NYC

article

New York City has opened five Recovery Service Centers in each of the city's boroughs in order to help residents continue to recover from Hurricane Ida.

The service centers will be open beginning Saturday, September 4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will provide resources and in-person support to people affected by the storms.

All New Yorkers will be able to use the sites, regardless of immigration status.

The service centers are located at:

Bronx: P.S./M.S. 194: 2365 Waterbury Avenue

Brooklyn (Red Hook): P.S. 15: 71 Sullivan Street

Manhattan (lower Central Harlem): I.S. 88: 215 West 114th Street

Queens: M.S. 125: 4602 47th Avenue

Staten Island: I.S. 51: 80 Willowbrook Road

Businesses can also call the Small Business Hotline at 888-SBS-4-NYC (888-727-4692).

For a larger list of post-storm resources for anyone affected buy Hurricane Ida, visit the NYC.gov website.

Ida blew ashore in Louisiana on Sunday tied as the fifth-strongest storm to ever hit the U.S. mainland, then moved north with rain that overwhelmed urban drainage systems.

The storm killed more than two dozen people in New Jersey and at least 11 in New York City — many drowning in their basement apartments or in cars trapped in submerged roadways.

