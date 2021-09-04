Biden to survey Ida storm damage in NYC, NJ

President Joe Biden will travel to New Jersey and New York City to survey storm damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

Biden will visit Manville, New Jersey, and Queens, New York on Tuesday to see the extent of the damage.

At least 25 people died in New Jersey and 13 died in New York City as a result of flooding caused by Hurricane Ida's remnants.

