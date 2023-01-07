George Santos sworn into Congress

The work of Congress is not about my personal life, this is about delivering results for my constituents, finding bipartisan solutions, and reversing abysmal policies that have caused some of the worst inflation and crime in our nation’s history." — Congressman George Santos

George Santos, the 34-year-old Republican accused of lying about large swaths of his background and accomplishments, has been sworn in as a member of the 118th Congress by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

"Now is the time to put political differences aside, stop the finger pointing, and start delivering results," Santos said in a statement.

Santos was elected to serve as representative of New York’s Third Congressional District.

"I am committed to serving the people of New York’s 3rd Congressional District and finding solutions to solve tough problems," Santos said. The work begins today, and I am determined to work with both Republicans and Democrats and support sound policy that will provide funding for local law enforcement, and reducing inflation."

It comes as constituents in New York’s Third Congressional District continue to call on Santos to step aside amid federal and local investigations.

"Everybody feels duped. He’s a liar. How can you believe anything he says." — A constituent

Santos faces a spiral of investigations from federal and local prosecutors into his campaign spending and lies about his family history, resume and education.

Initially, the victory by Santos, an openly gay Republican who flipped a Long Island House seat held by Democrats for a decade, was seen as one of his party's bright spots in an otherwise underwhelming midterm election.

But as reports began to emerge that he had lied about having Jewish ancestry, a career at top Wall Street firms and a college degree, Santos turned into a distraction and embarrassment to the party as it prepares to take control of the House.

Santos' financial disclosure forms show that he accrued a quick fortune despite recent financial problems and that he spent large amounts of campaign funds on travel and hotels.

The New York attorney general’s office said it’s looking into the allegations surrounding Santos, while local district attorneys’ offices in Queens and Long Island have also said they are reviewing whether Santos broke any laws.

Democrats in Congress are expected to pursue several avenues against Santos, including a potential complaint with the Federal Election Commission and introducing a resolution to expel him once he’s a sitting member.

