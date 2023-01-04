George Santos does not appear to have an office or staff in his district

George Santos' official website lists his district office in Douglaston, Queens at the same location where retiring Congressman Tom Suozzi opened his doors to constituents for years but the door now remains closed, Suozzi’s name is still stamped on the awning and window, and inside, it doesn’t look like much has changed since he left.

Constituents in New York’s Third Congressional District are continuing to call on George Santos to step aside.

"Everybody feels duped," said one constituent. "He’s a liar. How can you believe anything he says."

The Republican, who flipped the district from blue to red and lied about nearly everything on his resume, turned his back on reporters on Tuesday.

And on Wednesday he continued to vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy to be the House speaker but not before his name was called twice in the fifth vote.

Nassau County DA launches investigation into Rep.-elect George Santos

"Anyone working in an organization who gave you a false resume would be fired tomorrow so why we’re not firing him is beyond me," said another constituent.

Employees of nearby businesses who spoke to FOX 5 News say, in the past, they’d normally see Suozzi or his staff in the mornings but there’s been no action over the past few weeks.

FOX 5 News reached out to the realty company about the space and whether it’s available and was told: "Right now it’s not."

Rep.-elect George Santos ready to be sworn in

Retired U.S. Congressman Peter King says the fact that the office isn’t staffed isn’t a good sign.

"Any other member of Congress when first elected, you have your staff in the office on the day Congress opens," King said. "People are going to be calling. You want to make sure the phones are working."

FOX 5 News tried calling the office number listed for Santos. There was no answer and the voicemailbox was full. Requests via text and email went unanswered.