George Santos does not appear to have an office or staff in his district
Constituents in New York’s Third Congressional District do not appear to have any way to contact their new representative, George Santos.
Rep.-Elect George Santos quiet as speaker vote delays swearing-in
George Santos is expected to take the oath of office to Congress Tuesday despite admitting most of his resume is fabricated.
Rep.-elect George Santos ready to be sworn in
Calls for the incoming Congressman to step aside are growing louder, after the 34-year-old admitted to embellishing much of his life - including his education, professional and religious backgrounds.
Calls grow for Rep.-elect George Santos to resign
A growing number of local lawmakers and Santos' own constituents are calling on the 34-year-old Republican to resign before being sworn into office on Tuesday.
Nassau County DA launches investigation into Rep.-elect George Santos
“The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-elect Santos are nothing short of stunning,” said a spokesperson for the Nassau County DA's office.
Rep.-elect George Santos admits lying about background
Republican George Santos, who flipped a U.S. House seat in New York from blue to red, has admitted to making up key aspects of his educational, professional, and personal background.
Congressman-elect George Santos responds after allegations he is a fraud
Embattled Congressman-elect George Santos has responded for the first time since allegations were made that his resume may be largely fiction.
Serious questions raised about GOP congressman-elect George Santos
Republican George Santos flipped a Long Island-based U.S. House seat in November. But now a report has raised serious allegations about whether Santos misrepresented his education and employment history.