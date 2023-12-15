Long Island Republicans introduce Mazi Pilip as GOP's choice to replace George Santos

This could be a do-over for New York’s Republicans who on Friday, alongside hundreds of supporters, introduced Nassau County legislator Mazi Pilip as their candidate.

Pilip will run in February's special election to fill the seat once held by expelled ex-Rep. George Santos.

"The future of our nation is at stake in this race for the third congressional district on February 13," she said.

Mazi, an Ethiopian Jewish woman who served as a paratrooper in the IDF is also a married mother of seven children. She will now face former Congressman Tom Suozzi, who was chosen by Democrats as their nominee last week.

"I’m the only candidate in this race who can say I haven’t supported tax hikes," Pilip said.

The party’s choice comes after an extensive vetting process as GOP leaders tried to redeem themselves after previously supporting Santos.

Right now, Long Island is represented by three House Republicans. Santos was the fourth. Republicans are hoping to hold onto the seat.

"We need more fighters and Mazi is that fighter," said Rep. Anthony D’Esposito.

Democrats have already started picking fights to flip the seat. The party points out Mazi is a registered Democrat. They also question her ties to Santos.

Mazi didn’t take any questions before she left. She and Suozzi have just under two months to make their cases to voters.