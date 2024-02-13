Expand / Collapse search
How to find Long Island special election results for NY's 3rd congressional district

Published 
Updated 10:50AM
Long Island
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW YORK - Voters in New York’s third congressional district will decide who will complete the remaining 11 months of George Santos’ unfinished term.

Republican Mazi Pilip and Democrat Tom Suozzi are on the ballot in the Long Island/Queens special election, vying to fill former Rep. George Santos' seat.

Polls will close at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, as voters face off against a dangerous winter storm.

