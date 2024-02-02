Long Island special election: How, when to vote; who will fill George Santos's seat?

In just a few days, Democrat Tom Suozzi and Republican Mazi Pilip will face off in Long Island's special election to fill disgraced former Rep George Santos's seat.

The race to fill the highly coveted Third Congressional District of New York begins with early voting on Saturday, Feb. 3.

The selection pits little-known Nassau County legislator Pilip against a political veteran and former U.S. Representative Suozzi, who previously represented the district for six years. The seat once held by Santos has become a high-profile contest that both parties have zeroed in on to possibly take control of the House.

Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., is seen before the House voted to pass the Right To Contraception Act in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, July 21, 2021. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Since Santos' exit back on Dec. 1, Republicans control the chamber 219 to 213.

The seat represents some Long Island suburbs and parts of Queens.

Santos told reporters earlier this month that he isn’t likely to cast a ballot at all.

The special election will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 13, and early voting begins from Saturday, Feb. 3 to Feb. 11.

Early voting hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Election day polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Find out where to vote here.

Register to vote here.

To vote by mail, download the application, complete the form, sign it, and mail it in. Your form must be received no later than 10 days before the election you want to vote in.

Mazi is an Ethiopian Jewish woman who served as a paratrooper in the Israeli military as a paratrooper. She is also a married mother of seven children.

Philip says she is "the only candidate in this race who can say [she hasn’t] supported tax hikes."

She also positions herself as the best candidate to combat the "far-left of the Democratic Party in Congress," according to Fox News.

"I’m the only candidate in this race who can say I haven’t supported tax hikes, — <strong>Mazi Pilip</strong>

The party’s choice came after an extensive vetting process as GOP leaders tried to redeem themselves after previously supporting Santos.

"We need more fighters and Mazi is that fighter," Rep. Anthony D’Esposito said.

Still, Democrats have raised many suspicions after Politico reported that Pilip is a registered Democrat, though she holds her current position as a Republican. They have also questioned her ties to Santos.

Former U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi represented the district for six years before launching an unsuccessful campaign for governor.

He also served as the mayor of Glen Cove from 1994 to 2001, and as Nassau County’s elected executive from 2002 to 2009.

According to his website, Suozzi is focused on "protecting the environment, common-sense gun safety, full access to reproductive health care, immigration, caring for our veterans, affordable healthcare, and fiscal responsibility."

Suozzi's deep ties in Long Island politics provided him with name recognition and the ability to quickly stand up a campaign -- vital attributes in a narrowly focused election where voters would have a limited amount of time to make their pick.

"We look forward to working with the Suozzi Campaign, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to restore integrity, competence, and a focus on the real needs of our larger community," the Nassau County and Queens County Democratic Committees said in a joint statement.

"The madness in Washington, D.C., and the absurdity of George Santos remaining in the United States Congress is obvious to everyone." — Tom Suozzi, former U,S rep, candidate for the Third Congressional District of Long Island.

The centrist Democrat had announced his campaign for the seat before Santos was expelled.