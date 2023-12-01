Who voted to expel Rep. George Santos?
WASHINGTON - The House voted to expel Republican Rep. George Santos Friday in the next chapter of the congressman's long fall from grace.
In a 311-114 vote, the House reached the requirement needed to oust Santos.
Click here to jump down to the full list of representatives and how they voted.
Despite Santos' efforts to fight expulsion, many members of his party believed that some of the things he allegedly did were deserving of expulsion.
However, even after the blistering House Ethics Committee report and calls from colleagues to resign -- Santos remained adamant.
"I will not stand by quietly," Santos told lawmakers Thursday while debating his removal. "The people of the Third District of New York sent me here. If they want me out, you’re going to have to go silence those people and go take the hard vote."
In Friday's vote, 105 Republicans voted against Santos, including Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, whose district adjoins Santos’.
D’Esposito said that New York voters would want lawmakers to hold themselves to a higher standard.
"I’m pretty confident the American people would applaud that. I’m pretty confident that the American people expect that," D’Esposito said before the vote.
Republican Congressman Brandon Williams tweeted Friday: "The expulsion of George Santos was long overdue. As I’ve called for his exit from Congress since January, the time has finally come. Goodbye George."
Republican Congressman Mike Johnson of Louisiana was among those who voiced concerns about removing Santos but told members to vote their conscience.
Johnson said he thought there were compelling arguments on both sides but that he was most concerned about the precedent that this would set.
"And so what we’ve said as the leadership team is we’re going to allow people to vote their conscience, I think is the only appropriate thing we can do," Johnson said. "We’ve not whipped the vote and we wouldn’t. I trust that people will make that decision thoughtfully and in good faith. I personally have real reservations about doing this. I’m concerned about a precedent that may be set.".
Rep. Thomas Massie tweeted Friday reminding the public that although he voted against the expulsion, "the measure garnered at least ⅔'s of the votes in the House and he is now no longer a member of Congress."
Scroll for a list of Democrats and Republicans who voted to remove Republican Representative George Santos.
Who voted to expel Santos?
Democrats who voted to remove Santos
Aderholt R-AL, Yea
Allen R-GA, Yea
Amodei R-NV, Yea
Armstrong R-ND, Yea
Bacon R-NE, Yea
Balderson R-OH, Yea
Barr R-KY, Yea
Bentz R-OR, Yea
Bergman R-MI, Yea
Bice R-OK, Yea
Buck R-CO, Yea
Bucshon R-IN, Yea
Burgess R-TX, Yea
Calvert R-CA, Yea
Carey R-OH, Yea
Carter R-GA, Yea
Chavez-DeRemer R-OR, Yea
Ciscomani R-AZ, Yea
Cole R-OK, Yea
Comer R-KY, Yea
Crenshaw R-TX, Yea
Cruz R-TX, Yea
Curtis R-UT, Yea
D'Esposito R-NY, Yea
Diaz-Balart R-FL, Yea
Drew R-NJ, Yea
Duarte R-CA, Yea
Dunn R-FL, Yea
Edwards R-NC, Yea
Ellzey R-TX, Yea
Estes R-KS, Yea
Feenstra R-IA, Yea
Ferguson R-GA, Yea
Fitzpatrick R-PA, Yea
Flood R-NE, Yea
Foxx R-NC, Yea
Franklin R-FL, Yea
Garbarino R-NY, Yea
Garcia R-CA, Yea
Gimenez R-FL, Yea
Gonzales R-TX, Yea
Granger R-TX, Yea
Graves R-LA, Yea
Green R-TN, Yea
Grothman R-WI, Yea
Guest R-MS, Yea
Guthrie R-KY, Yea
Hinson R-IA, Yea
Houchin R-IN, Yea
Hudson R-NC, Yea
James R-MI, Yea
Johnson R-SD, Yea
Joyce R-OH, Yea
Joyce R-PA, Yea
Kean R-NJ, Yea
Kiggans R-VA, Yea
Kiley R-CA, Yea
Kim R-CA, Yea
LaHood R-IL, Yea
LaLota R-NY, Yea
Langworthy R-NY, Yea
Latta R-OH, Yea
LaTurner R-KS, Yea
Lawler R-NY, Yea
Letlow R-LA, Yea
Lucas R-OK, Yea
Malliotakis R-NY, Yea
Maloy R-UT, Yea
Mann R-KS, Yea
McClain R-MI, Yea
Meuser R-PA, Yea
Miller R-OH, Yea
Miller-Meeks R-IA, Yea
Molinaro R-NY, Yea
Moore R-UT, Yea
Moran R-TX, Yea
Murphy R-NC, Yea
Newhouse R-WA, Yea
Nunn R-IA, Yea
Obernolte R-CA, Yea
Owens R-UT, Yea
Pence R-IN, Yea
Pfluger R-TX, Yea
Rogers R-KY, Yea
Rose R-TN, Yea
Rouzer R-NC, Yea
Rutherford R-FL, Yea
Schweikert R-AZ, Yea
Scott R-GA, Yea
Simpson R-ID, Yea
Smith R-NJ, Yea
Smucker R-PA, Yea
Stauber R-MN, Yea
Steel R-CA, Yea
Steil R-WI, Yea
Thompson R-PA, Yea
Valadao R-CA, Yea
Wagner R-MO, Yea
Webster R-FL, Yea
Wenstrup R-OH, Yea
Westerman R-AR, Yea
Williams R-NY, Yea
Womack R-AR, Yea
Yakym R-IN, Yea
Zinke R-MT, Yea
Republicans who voted to remove Santos
Aderholt R-AL, Yea
Allen R-GA, Yea
Amodei R-NV, Yea
Armstrong R-ND, Yea
Bacon R-NE, Yea
Balderson R-OH, Yea
Barr R-KY, Yea
Bentz R-OR, Yea
Bergman R-MI, Yea
Bice R-OK, Yea
Buck R-CO, Yea
Bucshon R-IN, Yea
Burgess R-TX, Yea
Calvert R-CA, Yea
Carey R-OH, Yea
Carter R-GA, Yea
Chavez-DeRemer R-OR, Yea
Ciscomani R-AZ, Yea
Cole R-OK, Yea
Comer R-KY, Yea
Crenshaw R-TX, Yea
Cruz R-TX, Yea
Curtis R-UT, Yea
D'Esposito R-NY, Yea
Diaz-Balart R-FL, Yea
Drew R-NJ, Yea
Duarte R-CA, Yea
Dunn R-FL, Yea
Edwards R-NC, Yea
Ellzey R-TX, Yea
Estes R-KS, Yea
Feenstra R-IA, Yea
Ferguson R-GA, Yea
Fitzpatrick R-PA, Yea
Flood R-NE, Yea
Foxx R-NC, Yea
Franklin R-FL, Yea
Garbarino R-NY, Yea
Garcia R-CA, Yea
Gimenez R-FL, Yea
Gonzales R-TX, Yea
Granger R-TX, Yea
Graves R-LA, Yea
Green R-TN, Yea
Grothman R-WI, Yea
Guest R-MS, Yea
Guthrie R-KY, Yea
Hinson R-IA, Yea
Houchin R-IN, Yea
Hudson R-NC, Yea
James R-MI, Yea
Johnson R-SD, Yea
Joyce R-OH, Yea
Joyce R-PA, Yea
Kean R-NJ, Yea
Kiggans R-VA, Yea
Kiley R-CA, Yea
Kim R-CA, Yea
LaHood R-IL, Yea
LaLota R-NY, Yea
Langworthy R-NY, Yea
Latta R-OH, Yea
LaTurner R-KS, Yea
Lawler R-NY, Yea
Letlow R-LA, Yea
Lucas R-OK, Yea
Malliotakis R-NY, Yea
Maloy R-UT, Yea
Mann R-KS, Yea
McClain R-MI, Yea
Meuser R-PA, Yea
Miller R-OH, Yea
Miller-Meeks R-IA, Yea
Molinaro R-NY, Yea
Moore R-UT, Yea
Moran R-TX, Yea
Murphy R-NC, Yea
Newhouse R-WA, Yea
Nunn R-IA, Yea
Obernolte R-CA, Yea
Owens R-UT, Yea
Pence R-IN, Yea
Pfluger R-TX, Yea
Rogers R-KY, Yea
Rose R-TN, Yea
Rouzer R-NC, Yea
Rutherford R-FL, Yea
Schweikert R-AZ, Yea
Scott R-GA, Yea
Simpson R-ID, Yea
Smith R-NJ, Yea
Smucker R-PA, Yea
Stauber R-MN, Yea
Steel R-CA, Yea
Steil R-WI, Yea
Thompson R-PA, Yea
Valadao R-CA, Yea
Wagner R-MO, Yea
Webster R-FL, Yea
Wenstrup R-OH, Yea
Westerman R-AR, Yea
Williams R-NY, Yea
Womack R-AR, Yea
Yakym R-IN, Yea
Zinke R-MT, Yea
The Associated Press contributed to this report.