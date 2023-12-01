Who voted to expel Rep. George Santos?

The House voted to expel Republican Rep. George Santos Friday in the next chapter of the congressman's long fall from grace.

In a 311-114 vote, the House reached the requirement needed to oust Santos.

Click here to jump down to the full list of representatives and how they voted.

Despite Santos' efforts to fight expulsion, many members of his party believed that some of the things he allegedly did were deserving of expulsion.

However, even after the blistering House Ethics Committee report and calls from colleagues to resign -- Santos remained adamant.

"I will not stand by quietly," Santos told lawmakers Thursday while debating his removal. "The people of the Third District of New York sent me here. If they want me out, you’re going to have to go silence those people and go take the hard vote."

"This will haunt them in the future where mere allegations are sufficient to have members removed from office when duly elected by their people in their respective states and districts," — George Santos

In Friday's vote, 105 Republicans voted against Santos, including Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, whose district adjoins Santos’.

D’Esposito said that New York voters would want lawmakers to hold themselves to a higher standard.

"I’m pretty confident the American people would applaud that. I’m pretty confident that the American people expect that," D’Esposito said before the vote.

Republican Congressman Brandon Williams tweeted Friday: "The expulsion of George Santos was long overdue. As I’ve called for his exit from Congress since January, the time has finally come. Goodbye George."

Republican Congressman Mike Johnson of Louisiana was among those who voiced concerns about removing Santos but told members to vote their conscience.

"As the Ethics Committee’s report lays out in thorough detail, Mr. Santos has repeatedly, egregiously and brazenly violated the public’s trust," Wild said. "Mr. Santos is not a victim. He is a perpetrator of a massive fraud on his constituents and the American people." — U.S. Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pennsylvania)

Johnson said he thought there were compelling arguments on both sides but that he was most concerned about the precedent that this would set.

"And so what we’ve said as the leadership team is we’re going to allow people to vote their conscience, I think is the only appropriate thing we can do," Johnson said. "We’ve not whipped the vote and we wouldn’t. I trust that people will make that decision thoughtfully and in good faith. I personally have real reservations about doing this. I’m concerned about a precedent that may be set.".

Rep. Thomas Massie tweeted Friday reminding the public that although he voted against the expulsion, "the measure garnered at least ⅔'s of the votes in the House and he is now no longer a member of Congress."

Scroll for a list of Democrats and Republicans who voted to remove Republican Representative George Santos.

Democrats who voted to remove Santos

Aderholt R-AL, Yea

Allen R-GA, Yea

Amodei R-NV, Yea

Armstrong R-ND, Yea

Bacon R-NE, Yea

Balderson R-OH, Yea

Barr R-KY, Yea

Bentz R-OR, Yea

Bergman R-MI, Yea

Bice R-OK, Yea

Buck R-CO, Yea

Bucshon R-IN, Yea

Burgess R-TX, Yea

Calvert R-CA, Yea

Carey R-OH, Yea

Carter R-GA, Yea

Chavez-DeRemer R-OR, Yea

Ciscomani R-AZ, Yea

Cole R-OK, Yea

Comer R-KY, Yea

Crenshaw R-TX, Yea

Cruz R-TX, Yea

Curtis R-UT, Yea

D'Esposito R-NY, Yea

Diaz-Balart R-FL, Yea

Drew R-NJ, Yea

Duarte R-CA, Yea

Dunn R-FL, Yea

Edwards R-NC, Yea

Ellzey R-TX, Yea

Estes R-KS, Yea

Feenstra R-IA, Yea

Ferguson R-GA, Yea

Fitzpatrick R-PA, Yea

Flood R-NE, Yea

Foxx R-NC, Yea

Franklin R-FL, Yea

Garbarino R-NY, Yea

Garcia R-CA, Yea

Gimenez R-FL, Yea

Gonzales R-TX, Yea

Granger R-TX, Yea

Graves R-LA, Yea

Green R-TN, Yea

Grothman R-WI, Yea

Guest R-MS, Yea

Guthrie R-KY, Yea

Hinson R-IA, Yea

Houchin R-IN, Yea

Hudson R-NC, Yea

James R-MI, Yea

Johnson R-SD, Yea

Joyce R-OH, Yea

Joyce R-PA, Yea

Kean R-NJ, Yea

Kiggans R-VA, Yea

Kiley R-CA, Yea

Kim R-CA, Yea

LaHood R-IL, Yea

LaLota R-NY, Yea

Langworthy R-NY, Yea

Latta R-OH, Yea

LaTurner R-KS, Yea

Lawler R-NY, Yea

Letlow R-LA, Yea

Lucas R-OK, Yea

Malliotakis R-NY, Yea

Maloy R-UT, Yea

Mann R-KS, Yea

McClain R-MI, Yea

Meuser R-PA, Yea

Miller R-OH, Yea

Miller-Meeks R-IA, Yea

Molinaro R-NY, Yea

Moore R-UT, Yea

Moran R-TX, Yea

Murphy R-NC, Yea

Newhouse R-WA, Yea

Nunn R-IA, Yea

Obernolte R-CA, Yea

Owens R-UT, Yea

Pence R-IN, Yea

Pfluger R-TX, Yea

Rogers R-KY, Yea

Rose R-TN, Yea

Rouzer R-NC, Yea

Rutherford R-FL, Yea

Schweikert R-AZ, Yea

Scott R-GA, Yea

Simpson R-ID, Yea

Smith R-NJ, Yea

Smucker R-PA, Yea

Stauber R-MN, Yea

Steel R-CA, Yea

Steil R-WI, Yea

Thompson R-PA, Yea

Valadao R-CA, Yea

Wagner R-MO, Yea

Webster R-FL, Yea

Wenstrup R-OH, Yea

Westerman R-AR, Yea

Williams R-NY, Yea

Womack R-AR, Yea

Yakym R-IN, Yea

Zinke R-MT, Yea

Republicans who voted to remove Santos

Aderholt R-AL, Yea

Allen R-GA, Yea

Amodei R-NV, Yea

Armstrong R-ND, Yea

Bacon R-NE, Yea

Balderson R-OH, Yea

Barr R-KY, Yea

Bentz R-OR, Yea

Bergman R-MI, Yea

Bice R-OK, Yea

Buck R-CO, Yea

Bucshon R-IN, Yea

Burgess R-TX, Yea

Calvert R-CA, Yea

Carey R-OH, Yea

Carter R-GA, Yea

Chavez-DeRemer R-OR, Yea

Ciscomani R-AZ, Yea

Cole R-OK, Yea

Comer R-KY, Yea

Crenshaw R-TX, Yea

Cruz R-TX, Yea

Curtis R-UT, Yea

D'Esposito R-NY, Yea

Diaz-Balart R-FL, Yea

Drew R-NJ, Yea

Duarte R-CA, Yea

Dunn R-FL, Yea

Edwards R-NC, Yea

Ellzey R-TX, Yea

Estes R-KS, Yea

Feenstra R-IA, Yea

Ferguson R-GA, Yea

Fitzpatrick R-PA, Yea

Flood R-NE, Yea

Foxx R-NC, Yea

Franklin R-FL, Yea

Garbarino R-NY, Yea

Garcia R-CA, Yea

Gimenez R-FL, Yea

Gonzales R-TX, Yea

Granger R-TX, Yea

Graves R-LA, Yea

Green R-TN, Yea

Grothman R-WI, Yea

Guest R-MS, Yea

Guthrie R-KY, Yea

Hinson R-IA, Yea

Houchin R-IN, Yea

Hudson R-NC, Yea

James R-MI, Yea

Johnson R-SD, Yea

Joyce R-OH, Yea

Joyce R-PA, Yea

Kean R-NJ, Yea

Kiggans R-VA, Yea

Kiley R-CA, Yea

Kim R-CA, Yea

LaHood R-IL, Yea

LaLota R-NY, Yea

Langworthy R-NY, Yea

Latta R-OH, Yea

LaTurner R-KS, Yea

Lawler R-NY, Yea

Letlow R-LA, Yea

Lucas R-OK, Yea

Malliotakis R-NY, Yea

Maloy R-UT, Yea

Mann R-KS, Yea

McClain R-MI, Yea

Meuser R-PA, Yea

Miller R-OH, Yea

Miller-Meeks R-IA, Yea

Molinaro R-NY, Yea

Moore R-UT, Yea

Moran R-TX, Yea

Murphy R-NC, Yea

Newhouse R-WA, Yea

Nunn R-IA, Yea

Obernolte R-CA, Yea

Owens R-UT, Yea

Pence R-IN, Yea

Pfluger R-TX, Yea

Rogers R-KY, Yea

Rose R-TN, Yea

Rouzer R-NC, Yea

Rutherford R-FL, Yea

Schweikert R-AZ, Yea

Scott R-GA, Yea

Simpson R-ID, Yea

Smith R-NJ, Yea

Smucker R-PA, Yea

Stauber R-MN, Yea

Steel R-CA, Yea

Steil R-WI, Yea

Thompson R-PA, Yea

Valadao R-CA, Yea

Wagner R-MO, Yea

Webster R-FL, Yea

Wenstrup R-OH, Yea

Westerman R-AR, Yea

Williams R-NY, Yea

Womack R-AR, Yea

Yakym R-IN, Yea

Zinke R-MT, Yea

The Associated Press contributed to this report.