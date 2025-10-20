George Santos talks solitary confinement, apologies in post-prison interview

In his first local TV interview since Pres. Donald Trump commuted his sentence, George Santos spoke with FOX 5 NY’s Jodi Goldberg about his time in prison – including being forced into solitary conferment – the lessons he’s learned, the apologies he needed to make and the future for the former Long Island politician.

Watch the full 18-minute interview in the media player below. If the media player isn't loading, click here to watch.

Santos’ sentence commuted

The backstory:

Santos was released from a New Jersey prison Friday after Trump granted him clemency, freeing him after just 84 days of a more than seven-year term for fraud and identity theft.

The clemency also appeared to absolve him of paying more than $578,000 in restitution and forfeiture.

The New York Republican was sentenced in April after admitting last year to deceiving donors and stealing the identities of 11 people — including his own family members — to make donations to his campaign.

Santos had personally appealed to Trump in an open letter from prison, describing his hardships and pledging devotion to the president’s agenda.