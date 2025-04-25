EXCLUSIVE: Former Rep. George Santos reacts to 7-year prison sentence, calls verdict "overkill"

The Brief George Santos, sentenced to over seven years in prison for fraud and identity theft, called the verdict "overkill" and said he plans to seek clemency. In an exclusive interview, Santos said he believed the judge entered court with her mind made up and described the process as unfair and politically motivated. With three months before he must report to prison, Santos said he will focus on earning income, paying restitution, and preparing for his departure from family.



In an exclusive interview, former U.S. Representative George Santos spoke to FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg, his first public comments after being sentenced to over seven years in prison for wire fraud and identity theft. Santos expressed remorse for his actions but "will never be remorseful of his "First Amendment rights."

He also said he believes the sentence was politically motivated and plans to explore options for a possible pardon or clemency.

What we know:

Disgraced former U.S. Rep. George Santos, sentenced to 87 months in prison on Friday, spoke exclusively with FOX 5 NY in his first public comments since the verdict.

George Santos, former Representative from New York, center, arrives at federal court in Central Islip, New York, US, on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Santos, who pleaded guilty last year to federal wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, said he was emotional and upset by the outcome.

"I've never, since the moment I had the sobering realization I was taking responsibility for my actions, never in a moment, that I waivered on being remorseful or you know repentance now," Santos said. "The one thing I wasn't counting for was that this would become a political sentencing. Seven years two months and a half is a very long time."

Santos said he previously believed he would not need to seek a pardon but now plans to explore that option. "After today I can't help but feel like this was an overreaching verdict," he said.

He described the prison term as "overkill," comparing it to sentences for more severe crimes. "Pedophiles and sex traffickers get shorter sentences than me," he said.

What's next:

Santos said he will begin pursuing options for clemency, though he admitted he was not yet sure how the process worked.

"Commutation, pardon, whatever clemency—I don't know how this works," he said. "But yes."

George Santos, former Representative from New York, second right, exits federal court in Central Islip, New York, US, on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

He has roughly three months before reporting to prison. In the meantime, Santos said he plans to earn income, complete projects he is working on, and pay restitution as part of his sentencing obligations.

"I need to figure out my life," he said. "Figuring out how to depart from my family for seven years. It's not an easy task."

What they're saying:

Santos criticized the judge’s handling of the case, saying she entered the courtroom with her mind made up. "I thought the judge would just be more fair," Santos said. "She walked in the courtroom with her decision. She ran everything."

He also addressed the judge's comments questioning his remorse. "I guess some people who are overly optimistic like myself probably come across as unrepentant," he said. "I don't know if I can change that."

Friends and family who attended the hearing agreed that the sentence was excessive, Santos said. "Everyone seems to agree on that—it's just overkill," he said.

When talking with FOX 5's Jodi Goldberg, Santos appeared to waver on his remorse.

"I'm not repenting," Santos said. "I'm not remorseful of exercise in my first amendment rights. I will never be remorseful of my first amendment rights and the prosecution's overzealous 87-month request is overkill. I remain believing its overkill, and that's why I'm going to seek recourse elsewhere."

The backstory:

Santos served less than a year in Congress before being expelled by his colleagues. He admitted to deceiving donors, stealing the identities of nearly a dozen people, and lying about key aspects of his background during his campaign.

His crimes included falsely claiming a prestigious Wall Street career, a successful real estate portfolio, athletic achievements in college sports, and a fabricated religious identity.

Beyond the federal charges, Santos faced investigations by local authorities and was previously accused of using stolen checks in Brazil and bad checks to buy puppies in Pennsylvania.

After leaving Congress, Santos sought to capitalize on his notoriety, launching a podcast and selling personalized videos online.