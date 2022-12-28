Nassau County DA launches investigation into Rep.-elect George Santos

The Nassau County District Attorney's office launched an investigation into congressman-elect George Santos on Wednesday after the Republican admitted to lying about parts of his background.

"The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning," said Brendan Brosh, a spokesperson for District Attorney Anne Donnelly, a Republican. "The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress. No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it."

While Santos says he has every intention of being sworn in next week, there is a growing push among lawmakers and his would-be constituents for him to face scrutiny from the House Ethics Committee and even step down.

In an interview on FOX News on Tuesday night, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard tore into the 34-year-old, questioning how the American people can believe anything he says.

A recent report by the New York Times found that Santos had lied about working for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, graduating from Baruch College and about his mother being a Jewish woman whose parents fled the Nazis in World War II.

Santos' opponent in the November election, Democrat Robert Zimmerman, has also called on Santos to resign and run against him again in a special election.

"Face the voters with your real past & answer questions about your criminal history. Let the voters decide," Zimmerman tweeted.

If sworn into office, Santos would be representing New York's 3rd Congressional District, which covers Long Island's North Shore and a portion of Northeastern Queens.