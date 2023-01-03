George Santos set to take seat in Congress

George Santos is expected to take the oath of office to Congress Tuesday representing Long Island and a small part of Queens despite admitting most of his resume is fabricated and questions lingering about his finances.

Santos in November won a seat in the area represented by Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi, making headlines as the first non-incumbent, openly gay Republican to be elected to Congress.

Questions were raised about Santos last month when The New York Times published an investigation into his resume and found a number of major discrepancies. Since then, Santos has admitted lying about having Jewish ancestry, lying about working for Wall Street banks, and lying about obtaining a college degree.

Santos could face an investigation by the House ethics committee, which is responsible for reviewing allegations of misconduct by lawmakers. The committee, evenly decided between the parties, has the authority under the chamber’s rules to subpoena members for testimony or documents, and lawmakers are required to comply.

Democrats are expected to pursue several avenues against Santos, including a potential complaint with the Federal Election Commission and introducing a resolution to expel him once he’s a sitting member of Congress.

Calls for the 34-year-old Republican to resign have been growing amid federal and local investigations.

Dozens of constituents from New York's 3rd District gathered last week to make it clear they did not want him to be seated in Congress, as more revelations come out about how Santos has allegedly lied about or misrepresented his background.

Fellow members of Congress could vote to expel Santos but that is unlikely. Only five members of Congress have ever been expelled.

Santos has acknowledged he lied about his heritage, education, and professional pedigree as he campaigned for office, and on Thursday, sources reported that there was no record that Santos ever went to Horace Mann Prep in the Bronx, as he claimed.

With the Associated Press