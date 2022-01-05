Freezing rain causing accidents across New York City region

Light freezing rain was making icy road conditions in the New York City suburbs on Wednesday morning.

Numerous accidents were being reported in parts of New Jersey and Westchester County in New York.

A Winter Weather Advisory was posted for much of the area, including New York City, through 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service warned that freezing rain/drizzle combined with temperatures that were at or below freezing were causing dangerous conditions, especially since road surfaces were already cold.

Drivers were urged to use causing due to black ice conditions.

On Long Island, Nassau County Police warned that all lanes of Northern Boulevard were closed between Mill River Road and Remsen Land due to an icing condition.

In New Jersey, traffic leading to the Holland Tunnel faced an hour back up after a crash on Rt. 1-9 caused delays on both the Pulaski Skyway and Covered Roadway/Rt.-139.

An overturned vehicle near Sayreville was causing big delays on the Garden State Parkway.

A fatality was reported in a crash on Rt. 34 in Old Bridge in Middlesex County.

Numerous other roads were closed due to crashes.

The Goethals Bridge between New Jersey and Staten Island was closed in both directions for periods of time due to icy conditions.

In New York, the Palisades Parkway southbound had two lanes blocked due to an accident near Exit 6.

The New England Thruway southbound lanes were closed in the area of the Connecticut state line due to a crash.

