The FOX 5 NY Weather Blog

By FOX 5 NY Weather Team
Published 
Updated 7:03PM
Weather
FOX 5 NY

Weather forecast

Patchy light rain and a bit of fog tonight, but we just might be able to sneak through to a nice evening for New Year's Eve. FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory has your weather forecast.

NEW YORK - Tonight will be cloudy and cool as well with a few patchy light rain showers from time to time.  As for the New Year celebration, we may ring in the new year on a dry note, but showers will quickly roll in after midnight giving us a soggy start to 2022.

Wednesday night: Cloudy with an occasional light shower.  Low: 42

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with a few light showers.  48/42

Friday:  Mostly cloudy, sprinkles.  51/44

Saturday:  Cloudy and mild with rain.  60/46

Sunday:  Cloudy with more rain.  55/47

Monday:  Partly sunny, colder.  37/29

Tuesday:  Mostly sunny and cold.  37/27
 

