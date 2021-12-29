The FOX 5 NY Weather Blog

Tonight will be cloudy and cool as well with a few patchy light rain showers from time to time. As for the New Year celebration, we may ring in the new year on a dry note, but showers will quickly roll in after midnight giving us a soggy start to 2022.

Wednesday night: Cloudy with an occasional light shower. Low: 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few light showers. 48/42

Friday: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles. 51/44

Saturday: Cloudy and mild with rain. 60/46

Sunday: Cloudy with more rain. 55/47

Monday: Partly sunny, colder. 37/29

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. 37/27



