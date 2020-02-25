Former Obama official to serve as New York City Transit interim president

A current MTA board member and former Obama administration official is taking over for Andy Byford, the so-called Train Daddy, who recently resigned.

Sarah Feinberg will serve as interim president of New York City Transit, MTA Chairman Patrick Foye announced on Tuesday. Feinberg will oversee the subways, buses, paratransit services, Staten Island Railway, and the 48,000 workers that keep them running.

Feinberg, who joined the MTA board a year ago, previously served as an aide to President Obama, the chief of staff to U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx, and the administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration.

"To our millions of riders: I hear you, I see you, and I am one of you," Feinberg said at a public event on Tuesday. "Every single day, you can count on me to advocate for you."

She said she is excited to be able to jump in and try to deliver for transit riders but can't take the job for the long term because of personal reasons.

"I've long said this is one of the best jobs in transportation in America—this might actually be the best job in transportation in America," Feinberg said. "Jobs like this don't always make sense for people with small children, which is where I am in my own life."

Feinberg said she will be a part of the MTA's search for a permanent NYC Transit president.

"I am confident she will carry forward the progress we have achieved to bring performance to record levels, modernize our system for customers and build on the success of the Subway Action Plan," Foye said in a statement.

Feinberg officially starts her new job on Monday, March 9.

Byford stepped down as the head of NYC Transit last Friday after just over two years. He earned the respect of commuters and many city officials but reportedly clashed with Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Some riders nicknamed him "Train Daddy."

Sarah Feinberg speaks about becoming the interim president of New York City Transit. MTA Chairman Pat Foye, left, looks on. (FOX 5 NY)