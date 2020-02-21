New Yorkers say goodbye to NYCT Chief Executive Andy Byford

MTA workers and New Yorkers alike applauded NYCT President Andy Byford on Friday as he said goodbye to the job he has held since November 2017.

“I’ve loved every minute of it,” Byford said. “It’s been my honor, it’s been my privilege, and it’s been my passion to serve the people of New York.”

Byford’s accomplishments as leader of the NYCT are as remarkable as they are unthinkable. When he came onboard, 42 percent of trains were delayed. Today, subway on-time performance is above 80 percent. Moreover, his ambitious fast-forward plan to modernize the system, including signals and accessibility, was funded.

“We put together a plan that captured New Yorkers’ imagination and that will deliver the modern transit system that this city and above all, New Yorkers deserve,” Byford said.

Byford resigned from his post after conflicting with Governor Andrew Cuomo and after a reorganization plan scaled back his duties as President.

He leaves with significant fanfare, with advocates saying that he never shied away from taking criticism and always apologized for the agency’s shortcomings but was fiercely vocal when it came to respect for MTA workers.

Before riding off into the sunset, the man affectionately nicknamed “Train Daddy” by some New Yorkers made clear his intention to stay in the city.

“It’s in my blood now, I love this place, it rocks,” Byford said.

When asked if he had any regrets about his tenure, Byford said yes and specifically named two MTA workers who died on the job during his tenure.