Flooding possible in areas recovering from devastating storm

Some areas still reeling from deadly flooding brought on by the remnants of Hurricane Ida last week could see flooding, again, Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County and Western Union County in New Jersey.

The Flash Food Watch was also issued for the Lower Hudson Valley including Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties.

1-3 inches of rain could fall on land already saturated from the last storm. The heaviest rain could fall at about 9 pm-midnight. Some showers could continue into Thursday morning.

"We are at risk for some severe storms this evening which could bring wind gusts and downpours into areas that need neither," said NJ Gov Phil Murphy during a briefing from Trenton. "Please take it safe as these storms progress. If your phone goes off with a flash flood or tornado warning, please take it seriously."

He is also urged residents to stay off flooded roads.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden toured devastated areas including Manville, New Jersey and East Elmhurst, Queens. His visited a day after approving federal aid for people in six New Jersey counties and five New York counties.

