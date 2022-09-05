Flash flooding concerns as storm targets NYC area

A slow-moving storm producing heavy downpours could cause flash flooding in the New York City region on Monday night and Tuesday.

The storm could bring 2-4 inches of rain, and even higher amounts in some areas outside of NYC. Rainfall rates could hit 1" an hour.

There is a chance of scattered flash flooding in urban areas, roads, and along small streams and creeks. The good news is that it appears that flooding along larger streams and rivers is unlikely.

NYC storm timing

The storm is expected to take place Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. The heaviest rainfall is expected from this evening through midday on Tuesday.

Areas north and west of NYC and southern Conn. are expected to receive the heaviest rainfall.

A Flood Watch is in effect starting Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

The storm could also bring some thunderstorms.

The NYC Emergency Management Department has issued a travel advisory for Monday through Tuesday. New Yorkers are advised to prepare for potential rain and thunderstorms.



The city also warns that periods of heavy rain may cause flooding in the city, including basements. During periods of heavy rain, seek higher ground or, if in a basement, move to a higher floor. City agencies have taken action to clean catch basins and remove street litter in the event heavier rain occurs.

The storm is moving up from the South. Parts of Georgia saw 12 inches of rain in some hard-hit areas. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd counties.



