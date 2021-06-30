Excessive heat warning for New York City region

As Meteorologist Mike Woods has been telling us, we’re expecting to reach the highest temperatures in this latest heatwave on Wednesday with the National Weather Service issuing an excessive heat warning.

At the same time, Con Edison is asking everyone to conserve energy to prevent possible power outages.

300,000 customers in Western Queens, the Upper West Side and Upper East Side, including Yorkville, East Harlem, and Carnegie Hill are being asked to conserve power.

The utility would like customers to reduce usage by 5% so the company can meet the demand and give crews time to make any emergency repairs.

What you can do:

Don’t use energy-intensive appliances like washers, dryers, microwaves.

Keep your air conditioner at a higher temperature.

If you have several air conditioning units, only use one.

Scattered storms will approach the region from the northwest late in the afternoon and into the evening. The storms will bring in cooler temperatures and the end of the heatwave.

Thursday's forecast calls for cloudy skies with showers and storms and a high of 84 degrees.