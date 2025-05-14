Cassie says 13 male escorts, including 'The Punisher,' were recruited for 'freak offs' | Diddy trial live

The Brief Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, took the stand again Wednesday for a second time in the sex trafficking trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs. Now pregnant with her third child with husband Alex Fine, Cassie described how Diddy exerted power over her during their years together. Cassie identified 13 male sex workers she said she recruited at Combs’ behest for "freak offs" in Las Vegas, Miami and Los Angeles.



Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, took the stand again Wednesday for a second time in the sex trafficking trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Now pregnant with her third child with husband Alex Fine, Cassie described how Diddy exerted power over her during their years together.

Cassie identified 13 male sex workers she said she recruited at Combs’ behest for "freak offs" in Las Vegas, Miami and Los Angeles.

She said she had sex with all of them, though she couldn’t remember all of their names. Some she knew only by their first names.

"You make the wrong face and the next thing I knew I was getting hit in the face." — Cassie testimony Tuesday

on Wednesday, jurors were shown pictures of Cassie and Diddy at a movie premiere after the March 2016 hotel attack.

Diddy’s attorneys admit he could be violent at times but argue the sexual encounters were consensual. They contend his actions do not amount to sex trafficking or racketeering, the charges he faces.

He's has pleaded not guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Her testimony followed accounts from hotel security guard Israel Florez, who told jurors he saw Diddy with a "devilish stare" after allegedly attacking Cassie, and Daniel Phillips, who testified he was paid in 2013 to have sex with Cassie—expecting a bachelorette party gig but instead finding her in red lingerie as Diddy watched and masturbated.

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 08: Dallas Austin, Singer Britney Spears, Rapper P. Diddy and Singer Cassie pose for photos at Cassie's 21st Birthday at Jet Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel and Casino on September 08, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise T Expand

11:18 a.m.

Cassie identifies 13 male sex workers she recruited for 'freak offs' at Diddy's request

Cassie identified 13 male sex workers she said she recruited at Combs’ behest for "freak offs" in Las Vegas, Miami and Los Angeles.

She said she had sex with all of them, though she couldn’t remember all of their names. Some she knew only by their first names. Some were flown in for the occasions. On Tuesday, Cassie had identified a half dozen other escorts. One of them, she said, was advertised as "The Punisher."

10:31 a.m.

Jurors shown photos of Cassie’s swollen lip

Cassie said she took the selfies in an Uber after the hotel attack and wore sunglasses to hide a black eye. A friend later reacted with concern, saying she'd seen similar injuries before.

10:25 a.m.

Cassie says Combs threw vase of flowers at her during 2016 hotel incident

"I just remember it coming towards me. I remember it hitting a wall," she said.

-Associated Press

10:00 a.m.

Cassie takes the stand

Testimony resumed shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Diddy’s sex trafficking trial with Cassie answering questions.

-Adeja Shivonne

"He would mash me in the head, knock me over, drag me, kick me. Stomp me in the head if I was down," Cassie explained.

On Tuesday, a visibly pregnant Cassie Ventura gave hours of emotional testimony, detailing years of alleged abuse and control by Diddy.

Cassie Ventura testifies as Diddy watches on May 13, 2025.

She told jurors "freak offs" became a regular part of her life, describing them as multi-day drug-fueled encounters that left her physically and emotionally drained.

"Freak offs became a job where there was no space to do anything else but to recover and just try to feel normal again," she said.

In her testimony, she detailed how Diddy controlled her from the start of her career, allegedly pulling her into a drug-fueled, controlling relationship after signing her to his label at age 19, while he was 37.

Cassie also recalled Diddy grabbing guns to confront Suge Knight, and said he controlled everything from her housing to her wardrobe. She ended the day explaining the infamous 2016 hotel assault video — testimony that will continue Wednesday.

FILE - Cassie (L) and recording artist Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Cassie Ventura, better known as Cassie, is an R&B singer, model, dancer, and actress who broke into the industry in 2005.

She is considered to be a key prosecution witness in the Diddy trial.

She’s best known for her hit songs "Me & U" and "Long Way 2 Go." Music producer Ryan Leslie discovered her, working alongside industry executive Tommy Mottola.

She was first signed to Bad Boy Records in early 2006 and was in an on-and-off relationship with Diddy from 2007 to 2018.

On Nov. 16, 2023, she filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of years of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking. The suit was filed in Manhattan federal court under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which allows survivors of sexual abuse to sue even after the statute of limitations has passed. Cassie alleged the abuse began when the relationship started and included a 2018 rape and repeated incidents of domestic violence.

Diddy’s lawyer denied the claims, but just a day after the lawsuit was filed, both sides said they had reached a settlement, though the terms were not made public.

In May 2024, CNN released hotel surveillance video from 2016 showing Diddy attacking Cassie — grabbing, punching, and kicking her in a hallway. After the video surfaced, Diddy issued a public apology, admitting to the incident.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 21: Sunny Fine, Alex Fine and Cassie Fine attend Preakness 147 in the 1/ST Chalet hosted by 1/ST at Pimlico Race Course on May 21, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for 1/ST)

Cassie and Diddy officially ended their relationship around 2018. The following year, she married her personal trainer, Alex Fine, in September 2019. The couple has two daughters, born in December 2019 and March 2021. On February 19, 2025, Cassie and Fine announced that they’re expecting their third child.

"Freak Offs" were alleged sex parties organized by Diddy that could last for days and involved drug use, coercion, and sex acts between women and male commercial sex workers.

According to the federal indictment, Combs used his wealth and influence to lure women into these encounters, often under the influence of drugs, while he watched or directed the acts.

Prosecutors say a network of Combs’ employees and associates helped set up the "Freak Offs" by booking hotel rooms, arranging travel for participants, delivering cash to pay sex workers, and supplying drugs, baby oil, linens, and special lighting. They also allegedly scheduled IV fluid deliveries to help guests recover from the extended parties.

Authorities claim that some of these events were secretly recorded and used as blackmail to keep victims silent.

During a raid on Combs' homes last March, law enforcement recovered narcotics, sex tapes, three AR-15 rifles with defaced serial numbers, and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant believed to be used for these parties.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Sean "Diddy" Combs speaks onstage at the Kings Theatre on July 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Revolt)

Twelve New Yorkers including six alternates are seated in one of the highest-profile trials in recent memory.

They come from different walks of life, but most share a few common traits: they skew male, middle-aged or older, and prefer classical over hip-hop.

Only three jurors are under 40. Five are over 60. While their full identities remain sealed — known only to the judge and attorneys — each offered small glimpses into their lives during jury selection.

Here’s what we know about the regular jurors:

Eight men:

31-year-old investment analyst

A 39-year-old social worker

A 41-year-old communications clerk at a prison facility

51-year-old scientist

68-year-old retired finance worker

68-year-old retired field technician from a telecom company

67-year-old logistics analyst at a bank

69-year-old massage therapist who also works as an actor

Four women:

30-year-old deli clerk

42-year-old dietary aide at a nursing home

43-year-old physician assistant

74-year-old former treatment coordinator at a nonprofit for the blind

They’ll remain anonymous, but their decisions will shape the outcome of the trial — and possibly, the legacy of everyone involved.