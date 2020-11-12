De Blasio says closing schools possible as city nears threshold

With a COVID-19 positivity rate nearing the threshold for closing New York City Public Schools, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he's ready to make the call and switch to an all-remote learning environment.

The positivity rate for coronavirus cases over a seven-day rolling average was 2.6% on Thursday. The threshold to close schools is three percent. On Monday, the positivity rate was 2.1%.

The closure would be shorter than when the pandemic first broke, said the mayor during a briefing from City Hall. Schools initially closed in March and did not reopen to in-person classes until late September and early October.

"I think this is the fastest possible turnaround," said de Blasio. "Families need schools open whenever they can be open."

The guidance for parents and schools regarding a potential closure is in the works, but de Blasio said the decision would be made quickly once the data on the positivity rate is made available in the morning.

"That school day would be completed. The next school day would be shut down and everything would go all-remote," said de Blasio.

There were 874 new coronavirus cases reported in New York City Thursday.

New York imposes new restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms

"But there is still a chance to avert that. It's so urgent that everyone help us to protect our schools which have been extraordinary safe," said de Blasio.

Across the state, new restrictions were expected to go into effect Friday. Any establishment with a state liquor license, including bars and restaurants, must close at 10 p.m.

Also, gyms will be forced to close statewide at 10 p.m. each night.

COVID-19 numbers in NYC schools remain low

"If you look at where the cases are coming from, if you do the contact tracing, you'll see they're coming from three main areas and we're going to act on those three areas," Cuomo said. "It's bars, restaurants, gyms."

The state is also limiting limit indoor gatherings at private homes to 10 people. This would mean families could not have large Thanksgiving gatherings.