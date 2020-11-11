New York faces new coronavirus restrictions

article

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is announcing new restrictions in New York due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

"The fall surge is here," Cuomo said on Wednesday afternoon.

Among the new rules he announced, any establishment with a state liquor license, including bars and restaurants, must close at 10 p.m. starting on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Also, gyms will be forced to close statewide at 10 p.m. each night.

The state is also limiting limit indoor gatherings at private homes to 10 people. This would mean families could not have large Thanksgiving gatherings.

"We know indoor gatherings and parties are a major source of COVID spread," Cuomo said.

The state reported 4,820 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and an additional 21 deaths. Total coronavirus hospitalizations are at 1,628 across New York.