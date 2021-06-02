Cyberattack targeted MTA; riders not affected

article

U.S. authorities in April discovered a cyberattack that had targeted a number of public organizations, including the MTA — the agency that runs subways, buses, commuter railroads, and toll bridges and tunnels in the New York City area.

The MTA got an alert of the breach on April 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. and by the next morning had patched three systems that had been impacted, MTA officials said.

"The MTA quickly and aggressively responded to this attack, bringing on Mandiant, a leading cyber security firm, whose forensic audit found no evidence operational systems were impacted, no employee or customer information breached, no data loss and no changes to our vital systems," MTA Chief Technology Officer Rafail Portnoy said in a statement. "Importantly, the MTA’s existing multi-layered security systems worked as designed, preventing spread of the attack and we continue to strengthen these comprehensive systems and remain vigilant as cyber-attacks are a growing global threat."

MTA officials said the breach didn't impact customers, employees, or contractors. The agency made about 3,700 employees and contractors change their passwords as a precaution.

It is not clear when the actual breach happened.

The MTA has 18 separate systems; only three were affected by the cyberattack, officials said. The "multi-layered security system prevented unauthorized access" to its other internal systems, which means that its "security approach worked," MTA officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

