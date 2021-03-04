Crews in NJ take on major pothole repair work

article

Transportation Department crews in New Jersey have started targeting potholes created by a difficult winter.

The annual campaign, which began Wednesday, comes as the DOT reports a large number of potholes are posing a risk to motorists.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Potholes are created by water seeping into cracks in the asphalt that expand when the water freezes, the DOT said.

"NJDOT crews work year-round to repair potholes and keep our highways in good condition, but at this time of year it becomes our primary focus, especially after the winter that we have had," Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in a statement. "

Advertisement

DOT crews have repaired 90,639 potholes between July 1, 2020 and March 1.

More extensive repairs will take place when the weather warms up and asphalt plants reopen, the DOT said.

RELATED: Pothole problems widespread across New York City

Message boards will alert motorists to repairs and drivers are urged to slow down for the safety of workers.

New Jersey motorists can report problem spots by calling 1-800-POTHOLE or go online to the state DOT website.

In New York City, the challenges are similar for motorists. Pothole development has been on overdrive with potholes widespread due to the freeze-thaw cycle of water.

The NYC DOT says it makes repairs as quickly as they're notified, with the most dangerous potholes repaired first.

With the Associated Press