More COVID restrictions ease across NYC, NJ, CT

More COVID restrictions are easing in New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut just in time for Mother's Day weekend.

On Friday, indoor capacity at restaurants in New York City can increase to 75%. Hair salons, barbershops and other personal care businesses can also increase to 75% in the city.

Over in New Jersey, bar seating can resume across the state. Also, buffets and other self-service foods at restaurants will be allowed to open. The limits for outdoor gatherings go up to 500 people. Indoor room capacities can increase to 50% with a maximum of 250 people for private catered events, political gatherings, weddings, funerals, memorial services, and performances.

Outdoor sports with 1,000 fixed seats can increase capacity to 50 % as long as six feet of distance is maintained. New Jersey will begin a major reopening on May 19 when most COVID capacity restrictions will be lifted.

And, in Connecticut, beginning May 19, all remaining restrictions will be lifted. In another sign of progress from the Nutmeg State, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday that the state had its first ffull week with no deaths at nursing homes from COVID -19 since September.

70% of all adults in Connecticut have at least one dose of the vaccine, far ahead the goal set by President Joe Biden of July 4.

Leaders of all three states point to the decrease in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations for the easing of restrictions.