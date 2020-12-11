Another indoor dining ban, other restrictions looming in NYC

With COVID-related hospitalizations continuing to climb, more restrictions are likely for New York City including another ban on indoor dining.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are expected to address the looming restrictions during separate news conferences Friday.

On Thursday, the New York State Health Department announced there were at least 1,578 people with COVID-19 in the city, up from 162 on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Cuomo said that he was giving the city five days to stabilize the hospitalization rate before announcing new restrictions in an effort to reduce the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

Indoor dining had resumed in New York City on September 30, after state and local officials had stopped restaurants from serving customers inside in March during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurant owners were given the go-ahead to allow people back in at 25 percent occupancy, along with other restrictions including temperature checks, masks being worn when not seated, tables located six feet away from each other and diners providing information for contact tracing.

Outdoor dining remains an option for restaurants participating in the city’s Open Restaurants program which was extended year-round.

Other restrictions are possible including the closure of gyms and salons.

The surging cases are stressing hospitals in the state ahead of what could be a brutal holiday season. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top authority on infectious diseases, has warned that the United States is likely to see a large spike in cases in January because of Americans gathering for the holidays. He has been calling this nightmare scenario a "surge upon a surge."