New York hospitalizations surge as vaccine nears approval

New York's COVID-19 hospitalizations have topped 5,000 for the first time in months and nearly a thousand patients are in intensive care, according to the governor.

"As we continue to see the number COVID-19 cases surge across the nation, it is beyond critical that we ensure hospitals, and hospital systems as a whole, have developed additional capacity and are prepared to work cooperatively with each other to prevent any one facility from becoming overwhelmed," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "With this work already underway through the state's Surge and Flex program, we also continue to fight to ensure the vaccine's distribution is as fair and equitable as possible."

The governor said that 5,164 coronavirus patients were in hospitals on Wednesday, a net gain of 171 from the day before.

Authorities reported that another 92 people have died from COVID-19-related causes, pushing the state's death toll to 27,498.

(Via Governor's Office)

The surging cases are stressing hospitals in the state ahead of what could be a brutal holiday season. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top authority on infectious diseases, has warned that the United States is likely to see a large spike in cases in January because of Americans gathering for the holidays. He has been calling this nightmare scenario a "surge upon a surge."

In the meantime, Cuomo has been calling on the federal government to revise its plan for distributing the vaccine in the coming months.

"If this distribution of the vaccine is to truly be successful, the federal government must improve its plan immediately and ensure black, brown, and low income communities are not left behind," Cuomo said. "The time is now to make these corrections, we simply cannot wait any longer."

A government panel on Thursday voted 17-4 to endorse Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for widespread use. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to sign off on the panel's recommendation within a few days, authorizing the release of the vaccine.

Pfizer has said it will have about 25 million doses of the two-shot vaccine for the U.S. by the end of December.

With The Associated Press