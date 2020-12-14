New York City outdoor dining to shut down due to snowstorm

With a powerful Nor'easter set to bring up to a foot and a half of snow to the tristate area, the New York City Department of Sanitation issued a snow alert for Wednesday.

And in a first this year because of circumstances created by the pandemic, the snow alert will force restaurants to shut down outdoor dining areas that are in the street.

The snow alert takes effect at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, and is expected to be over on Thursday evening, which would allow restaurants to reopen dining areas on the roads, the Sanitation Department said, "but this may change to the morning of Friday, Dec. 18 based on actual accumulations and roadway conditions."

City officials are not asking restaurant owners to remove any barriers or structures that they set up in the street for outdoor dining but they must "remove or secure any tables and chairs in the roadway," remove electrical heaters from the road, and either remove overhead coverings or clear the snow from the coverings until the snow alert ends.

A snowy 3rd Avenue in Manhattan. (FOX 5 NY file photo)

Advertisement

Also, alternate side parking rules are suspended for Wednesday and Thursday, officials said.

"While the Department is expecting a significant snowfall, its workers and equipment are prepared. Salt spreaders are already filled and ready to go," the DOS said. "Additionally, the Department’s collection trucks will be pulled from collection duty and turned into snowplows, ready to plow snow once two inches of snow has fallen."

Elsewhere in the state, the state Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority are preparing vehicles to respond to the snow. The DOT has 1,613 large snowplows, 311 large loaders, 179 medium-duty plows, 52 tow plows, and much more. The Thruway Authority can deploy 244 large snowplows, 94 medium snowplows, 11 tow plows, and 61 loaders across the state, according to the governor's office.

You can check our updating list for any announced school closings in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

FOLLOW THE FOX 5 WEATHER TEAM ON TWITTER