Winter storm could bring heavy snow

article

Parts of New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut could be hit by a big storm later this week. Some areas of the tristate area could see up to 2 feet of snow from the storm.

A Winter Storm Watch is already posted for Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County in New Jersey.

The mid-week Nor'easter is supposed to start on Wednesday afternoon and continue until Thursday morning. The National Weather Service says that in New Jersey the highest snow amounts will be in areas north and west of I-95.

The NWS has put out its first estimates for totals in New Jersey. Trenton and Freehold could get 8-12 inches of snow. New Brunswick and Morristown could see 12-18 inches. At the shore, places like Toms River could only see 3-4 inches of snow.

FOX5NY WEATHER BLOG

The storm is also expected to bring significant winds. Coastal winds and coastal flooding is possible from the storm.

Advertisement

Gusty winds, heavy snow, and the high moisture content of the snow will bring a higher potential for power outages across the region.

The next New Jersey update for the storm and its intensity to take place Monday at 6 p.m.

The NWS forecast for New York has not given many specifics yet but says there is "increasing potential for a significant winter storm" with "heavy snow and strong winds." One forecast model puts snowfall in New York City at around 8" from the storm.

Coastal gusts on Long Island could bring close to blizzard conditions for some areas.

Areas north and west of New York City could see as much as 2' of snow, according to FOX 5 Weather.

Western Connecticut could see snow starting after 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected Wednesday with around one foot of snow expected.

You can check our updating list for any announced school closings in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms: Apple App Store: https://apple.co/2GrlPnz Google Play Store: http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd