Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 1:00 PM EST, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
8
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 4:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Coastal Flood Warning
from WED 11:00 PM EST until THU 2:00 AM EST, Northern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southern Westchester County
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 AM EST until THU 2:00 PM EST, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Coastal Flood Warning
from WED 8:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 AM EST, Southern Nassau County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 10:00 AM EST, Sullivan County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
High Wind Warning
from WED 6:00 PM EST until THU 6:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Coastal Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 3:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County

NYC schools closed Thursday; remote classes continue

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
New York City Schools
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW YORK - As a nor'easter bears down on the New York area, New York City officials announced that school buildings will stay closed on Thursday. However, students will not get to enjoy a true snow day because remote classes will be held instead, officials said. 

"After-school programs, adult education, and YABC programs are also cancelled," the Chancellor's Press Office said in a statement. "All takeout and community meal operations will be closed."

You can check our updating list for any announced school closings in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Some parts of the tristate area could see nearly 2 feet of snow from the nor'easter. New York City is expected to get over a foot and have wind gusts of up to 50 mph. The storm is expected to blow in Wednesday evening and last through part of Thursday. 

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms. iOS from Apple App Store or Android from Google Play Store