NYC schools closed Thursday; remote classes continue

As a nor'easter bears down on the New York area, New York City officials announced that school buildings will stay closed on Thursday. However, students will not get to enjoy a true snow day because remote classes will be held instead, officials said.

"After-school programs, adult education, and YABC programs are also cancelled," the Chancellor's Press Office said in a statement. "All takeout and community meal operations will be closed."

Some parts of the tristate area could see nearly 2 feet of snow from the nor'easter. New York City is expected to get over a foot and have wind gusts of up to 50 mph. The storm is expected to blow in Wednesday evening and last through part of Thursday.