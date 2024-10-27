2024 election update: Trump to host rally at MSG, Harris in Philadelphia, latest polls | Oct. 27

article

With just over a week to go before Election Day, former President Donald Trump is set to take the stage at Madison Square Garden, hosting a hometown rally to deliver his campaign's closing message against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris, meanwhile, is in Philadelphia, attending church services, visiting a barbershop, stopping at a Puerto Rican restaurant and going to a youth basketball facility.

As America prepares to pick a new president – and Tri-State residents choose how to fill out their own ballots – we dive into the latest national and local election news, polls, campaign trail stops, maps and more.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 9 days from today.

New York - JUNE 27, 2023 - Voting booths are seen devoid of voters at the 9th DistrIct inside PS175 in Harlem. The election, which features contests in almost all of the City Council districts, has so far attracted about 44,600 voters who've cast bal

‘Harris lead in VA’: Harris has 6-point edge on Trump in Virginia in (Oct. 26) Harris has 6-point edge on Trump in Virginia in Washington Post SCHAR pol l

'Harris and Trump Deadlocked’: Final Times/Siena National poll finds the two candidates tied at 48 to 48 (Oct. 23)

‘Trump Takes Narrow Lead Over Harris’: In the closing weeks of the race, Trump opened a narrow lead in Wall Street Journal poll (Oct. 23) In the closing weeks of the race, Trump opened a narrow lead in

'Trump closes in': Trump also leads Harris by two points, 51% to 49%, nationally among likely voters in HarrisX/Forbes Poll (Oct. 23)

Vice President Kamala Harris: The Democratic nominee will spend the day in Philadelphia, attending church services in the morning and visiting a barbershop. The vice president also plans to stop at a Puerto Rican restaurant and a youth basketball facility.

Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves to supporters at the Church of Christian Compassion on October 27, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With less than 2 weeks until Election Day, Harris is campaigning in the Ph

Former President Donald Trump: The Republican nominee will take the stage at Madison Square Garden, hosting a hometown rally to deliver his campaign’s closing message against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Signage prior to a campaign event with former US President Donald Trump, not pictured, outside Madison Square Garden in New York, US, on Sunday, Oct 27, 2024. The Republican presidential nominee returns to his hometown on Sunday for an event at an ic

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

Local elections spotlight

Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan is working to hold on to his seat in New York's 18th Congressional District as Republican challenger Alison Esposito seeks to unseat him.

This race is one of seven critical seats in New York that could influence the balance of power in Congress.

The suburban district in upstate New York is a crucial target for Republicans in this unique House battle after a "red wave" two years ago.

Esposito, a former NYPD officer and the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor in 2022, has emphasized crime, border security, and the economy as key issues for voters, while freshman Rep. Pat Ryan, an Iraq War veteran, has focused on his bipartisan efforts, gun safety, and reproductive rights.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Election Resources