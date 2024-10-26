Trump MSG rally street closures, guest list, schedule, more

Former President Donald Trump will host a rally at Madison Square Garden (MSG) on Sunday, just days before Election Day, that is expected to draw thousands to the NYC area.

Big names like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and UFC CEO Dana White are also expected to be in town for the event.

FOX 5 NY will stream the event live Sunday starting around 5 p.m.

"While we will always respect and protect the right to protest, there will be zero tolerance for crime, blocking traffic, gravity or disorderly behavior." — NYC Mayor Eric Adams

New Yorkers can expect heavy police presence and increased security around the area.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams and police officials warned that while protests may happen, there will be "zero tolerance" for crime or disorderly behavior.

Adams emphasized the need to "lower the temperature" amid the criticism surrounding Trump's upcoming rally at MSG.

Doors for the Sunday, Oct. 27 event open at 12 p.m.

The rally will begin at 5 p.m.

MSG has a seating capacity of 19,500, making it one of the largest indoor arenas in the U.S.

"We are expecting some protests…" — Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism, Rebecca Ulam Weiner

According to Fox News, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and UFC CEO Dana White will also be in town for Trump’s rally in NYC on Sunday.

The event will feature a lineup of political figures, celebrities, and musical artists discussing Trump’s vision. Notable attendees include:

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani

Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Political commentator Tucker Carlson

Former Democrat presidential nominee turned Republican Tulsi Gabbard

Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance

Speaker Mike Johnson

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.)

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)

Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump

Eric Trump

Donald Trump Jr.

Death Row Records founder Michael Harris Jr.

Singer Lee Greenwood

Opera singer Christopher Macchio

NYPD Chief John Chell said there would be heavy police presence and traffic restrictions in and around the Garden limiting cars and pedestrians.

The following streets will likely be limited to incoming traffic: