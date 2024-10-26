Trump MSG rally street closures, guest list, schedule, more
NEW YORK - Former President Donald Trump will host a rally at Madison Square Garden (MSG) on Sunday, just days before Election Day, that is expected to draw thousands to the NYC area.
Big names like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and UFC CEO Dana White are also expected to be in town for the event.
FOX 5 NY will stream the event live Sunday starting around 5 p.m.
New Yorkers can expect heavy police presence and increased security around the area.
SKIP TO: Street Closures | Who will be there? | Event times
NYC Mayor Eric Adams and police officials warned that while protests may happen, there will be "zero tolerance" for crime or disorderly behavior.
Adams emphasized the need to "lower the temperature" amid the criticism surrounding Trump's upcoming rally at MSG.
Check HERE for real-time race results on Election Day!
When is Trump's MSG rally?
Doors for the Sunday, Oct. 27 event open at 12 p.m.
The rally will begin at 5 p.m.
MSG has a seating capacity of 19,500, making it one of the largest indoor arenas in the U.S.
Featured
List of names to attend Trump's MSG rally
According to Fox News, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and UFC CEO Dana White will also be in town for Trump’s rally in NYC on Sunday.
The event will feature a lineup of political figures, celebrities, and musical artists discussing Trump’s vision. Notable attendees include:
- Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani
- Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
- Political commentator Tucker Carlson
- Former Democrat presidential nominee turned Republican Tulsi Gabbard
- Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance
- Speaker Mike Johnson
- Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.)
- Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)
- Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump
- Eric Trump
- Donald Trump Jr.
- Death Row Records founder Michael Harris Jr.
- Singer Lee Greenwood
- Opera singer Christopher Macchio
Featured
Trump MSG rally street closures
NYPD Chief John Chell said there would be heavy police presence and traffic restrictions in and around the Garden limiting cars and pedestrians.
The following streets will likely be limited to incoming traffic:
- 33rd Street between 6th Avenue & 8th Avenue
- 32nd Street between 6th Avenue & 7th Avenue
- 31st Street between 6th Avenue & 8th Avenue
- 30th Street between 6th Avenue & 8th Avenue
- 7th Avenue will be closed to pedestrians from 34th to 29th Street