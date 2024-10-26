The brief: Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, just days before the 2024 Election. Many are questioning the decision to hold a rally in New York this late in the campaign. Hillary Clinton is drawing dark comparisons to a Nazi rally held at MSG in 1939. President Nixon also held a rally at the Garden on Halloween nearly 55 years ago, making the timing significant.



Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally at Madison Square Garden this weekend, just nine days before Election Day, drawing comparisons to some of the venue’s most infamous events.

Hillary Clinton called the rally a "reenactment" attempt of the Nazi gathering held at Madison Square Garden in 1939, to which Trump’s campaign fired back, calling her remarks "disgusting."

His rally is expected to attract a large crowd, reminiscent of President Richard Nixon’s campaign rally nearly 55 years ago on Halloween in 1968.

It’s unclear what Trump’s rally will look like or what the theme will be, but here’s how the NYPD, officials, and mayors responded—and what the atmosphere was—during the Nazi rally in 1939 and Nixon’s in 1968.

Nazi MSG Rally, 1939

On Feb. 20, 1939, a "Pro American Rally" was held at Madison Square Garden to celebrate George Washington's birthday.

People could be seen wearing Nazi armbands, waving American flags, and displaying signs with slogans like "Stop Jewish Domination of Christian America," as seen in photos and detailed in an NPR report "When Nazis Took Manhattan."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Drummers on stage, the backdrop featuring a large portrait of George Washington flanked by Swastikas and American flags, during a German American Bund rally at Madison Square Garden in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, New York, 20th February 1939. The German American Bund (also known as the German American Federation), was a German-American Nazi organization established to promote Nazi Germany in the United States. (Photo by European/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

The event was one of many held by American Nazi groups from 1934 to 1936 at the Garden. However, this was the largest one yet, garning nearly 20,000 attendees months after Kristallnacht, according to a report from The Atlantic.

"22,000 Nazis Hold Rally in Garden." — The New York Times report headline from Feb. 21, 1939

At the time, New York Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia and Governor Herbert Lehman faced criticism for permitting the rally during the Great Depression.

(Original Caption) New York, New York: Stunned as was everyone else by the freak accident, Mayor Fiorello La Guardia is shown as he talked to a reporter at the scene where an Army B-25 bomber crashed into the 76th floor of the Empire State Building i Expand

LaGuardia defended the principle of free speech, asserting that all groups, including Nazis, had the right to express their views. He often condemned the Nazi agenda, earning him the title "the Nazis' greatest enemy."

The anti-Nazi feelings of 15,000 New Yorkers were vented in a torchlight parade down 8th Avenue, topped off by several hours of oratory at Madison Square Garden. The parade was a protest of American participation in the Olympic Games in Berlin.

The rally featured anti-Semitic speeches and included the Pledge of Allegiance, which was met with enthusiastic applause.

The rally was was later featured in the Oscar-nominated short film "A Night at the Garden."

What will Trump at MSG be like?

The NYPD hasn’t detailed a specific security plan for Trump's rally, nor has the city announced road closures for high-profile guests.

But New Yorkers should expect tight security and a lot of buzz in the area, with likely protests as seen at past rallies.

NYPD deploys 1,700 officers to Nazi rally

During the 1939 Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden, the NYPD deployed 1,700 officers—enough, according to the NYC Department of Records & Information Services, "to stop a revolution."

Midtown streets overflowed with protesters, accompanied by a nearby Broadway orchestra playing "The Star-Spangled Banner." A crusader also broadcast anti-Nazi messages from a rooming house, urging people to "Be American, stay at home."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Low-angle view of American politician and then-current (and ultimately successful) US Presidential candidate Richard Nixon (1913 - 1994) as he addresses supporters during a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, New York, New York, October 31, 1968. (Photo by David Fenton/Getty Images)

Similarly, Richard Nixon’s 1968 rally took place amid heightened security and intense social upheaval. During that turbulent election year, Robert Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. were assassinated, protests erupted at both the Democratic and Republican conventions, and the Vietnam War raged on.

American politician and then-current (and ultimately successful) US Presidential candidate Richard Nixon (1913 - 1994) addresses supporters during a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, New York, New York, October 31, 1968. (Photo by David Fenton Expand

The NYPD’s Bureau of Special Services and Investigations conducted covert surveillance, with plainclothes officers blending in with the crowd as Nixon took the stage.

President Nixon Halloween Rally, 1968

President Richard Nixon held a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 31, 1968, just one week before winning the presidential election.

Like most rallies today, the event featured performances to entertain the crowd before politicians took the stage to advocate for him.

His major talking points included "law and order" and "peace at home, peace abroad." Outside the venue, lines of protesters opposed Nixon, accusing him of being pro-war.

When is Trump at Madison Square Garden?

Doors for the Sunday, Oct. 27 event open at 12 p.m.

The rally will begin at 5 p.m. The city has not announced specific road closures, but New Yorkers should expect tight security and tons of buzz in the area.